"Mbappe and Haaland are two great footballers" - Barcelona manager Xavi says he'd love to see superstar attackers represent La Liga clubs 

Barcelona manager Xavi has commented on PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland saying he would love to see them in La Liga.

Both Mbappe and Haaland's futures are currently under intense speculation with potential moves to La Liga being touted for both players. Barcelona are tracking the latter.

The pursuit of the duo is heating up amidst reports of meetings, negotiations between players and clubs and mind games in the media. The latest chapter in the story of the two's futures has seen Barcelona boss Xavi comment on the two strikers.

Xavi spoke highly about the pair, telling reporters (via Sports Mole):

"Mbappe and Haaland are two great footballers. It would be great to have them in La Liga, the league and the clubs they go to will get better. They will bring more fans to the stadium and it will be surely positive."

There is a chance we will see Mbappe join Barca's rivals Real Madrid whilst Haaland moves to the Nou Camp.

Most recent reports suggested that Xavi and technical director Jordi Cruyff had a meeting with the Norwegian in Germany to discuss a move.

Barca club president Joan Laporta then came out and stated the relationship with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola being 'good.'

Barcelona and Real Madrid to embroil in more El Classico war

Messi and Ronaldo will go down as two of the greatest

The slump that Barcelona have encountered following the departure of the legendary Lionel Messi has seen El Classico lose its huge appeal.

Real Madrid saw Cristiano Ronaldo join Juventus in 2018 and since then Los Blancos have never quite been the powerhouse they were with the Portuguese star in the team.

The potential signings of Mbappe and Haaland could add another layer to the rivalry between the two. The two boast similarities to the club's legends and have been touted by many as their successors on the throne of football.

Haaland, who was at Borussia Dortmund at the age of 21 has 79 goals in 80 appearances. This is the type of goalscoring prowess Messi possessed and only improved on with experience. Imagine Haaland in a team like Barcelona with an abundance of talent to help him. He could flourish alongside the likes of Pedri, Gavi and Frenkie de Jong.

Madrid are tempting Mbappe with a move to the Bernabau Stadium and with good reason. The striker idiolises Ronaldo and despite currently playing alongside Barcelona legend Messi, seemingly wants to follow in the footsteps of the current Manchester United forward.

Mbappe, 23, has been in impressive form for PSG this season, with 24 goals and 17 assists in 34 appearances for the Parc des Princes outfit.

It shows the similarities to the progression Ronaldo showed during his years at Manchester United prior to his record-breaking £80 million move to Madrid.

