“Mbappe at home counting his millions” “No MNM, no party” – Twitter explodes as PSG blow lead to suffer late 2-1 loss to Inter 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) suffered a 2-1 friendly loss to Inter Milan in Kylian Mbappe's absence. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action in Tokyo unfold.

The Parisians left their French number 7 out of the pre-season squad tour to Japan. Luis Enrique's side, however, have gone winless in their last three games, losing two of them.

A goalless stalemate against Al-Nassr was followed by a shock 3-2 defeat against Cerezo Osaka. The 2-1 loss to Inter Milan worsens the Parisian club's misery.

Vitinha gave Enrique's side the lead in the 63rd minute. However, Inter turned the match on its head as Sebastiano Esposito and Stefano Sensi netted in the 81st minute and the 83rd minute of the game respectively.

Fans reacted on Twitter, with one writing:

"Mbappé at home counting his millions whilst PSG are having another disasterclass."

Another fan commented:

"No MNM, No PARTY."

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter after the Parisian club lost their second pre-season game in a row:

H @kiwisugar18 anyways always remember the only match psg won in their pre season this year was when mbappe was on the pitch for 20 minutes and scored a goal

KC @kyliancorner pic.twitter.com/nWKC5oahiQ PSG haven't won a single game since they left Mbappe out

𝓣𝓔𝓔𝓓𝓞𝓡 𓃵 @SympllyTHEO How did Inter Milan score PSG twice in 3mins??

٨ @bllinvnga psg putting mbappe w the “undesirables” just for them to lose all their preseason games pic.twitter.com/VzpLkGNduM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about his team signing PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe looks set to leave PSG, and top European clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan have been linked with a move for the Frenchman in the summer transfer window.

One of the surprise clubs that have been linked with a move for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is Liverpool. According to Mirror, the Merseysiders are looking to bring in the 24-year-old on a loan deal. Jurgen Klopp reacted to the speculations, telling (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Mbappé and Liverpool links? We laugh about it! I can say that I think he’s a really good player, but the financial conditions don’t suit us at all. That would be 1st time in 8 years that someone else from the club is preparing something and wants to surprise me!”

Mbappe is one of the best players in world football. Signing him would require any club to complete a move of massive financial implications. Hence, Liverpool, given their current state, are not among the front runners.