“Mbappe just ruined what would’ve been one of the greatest assists”, “Put some respect on his name” – Fans react to display of stunning individual talent from Neymar during PSG win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans reacted to Neymar Jr.'s incredible skill during the Ligue side's win against Troyes today (October 29). It would have been a magnificent assist if Kylian Mbappe had successfully slotted the ball home.

However, Mbappe missed the chance from close range after his Brazilian attacking partner left the entire Troyes defense in pieces with his incredible skill. He produced a flick pass for the Frenchman that split open Troyes' defense.

The Parisians earned a 4-3 win after falling behind twice during the game. Mama Balde bagged a brace, scoring in the third and in the 52nd minute. Carlos Soler's 24th-minute goal and Lionel Messi's 55th-minute stunner leveled the score for the defending French champions.

Neymar scored his side's third in the 62nd minute before Mbappe got on the scoresheet in the 77th minute from the spot. Ante Palaversa reduced the deficit with an 88th minute strike.

The Brazilian's moment of genius came in the 66th minute when his side were up by a scoreline of 3-2.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from PSG fans to the no. 10's outrageous piece of skill:

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Mbappe just ruined what would’ve been one of the greatest assists I’ve ever seen. Neymar is ridiculous. Mbappe just ruined what would’ve been one of the greatest assists I’ve ever seen. Neymar is ridiculous.

Alchemïst @Kollow_ I need Neymar to win the Ballon d’or they got to put some respect on his name I need Neymar to win the Ballon d’or they got to put some respect on his name

J. @Messilizer If Mbappé’s shot went in, that would’ve honestly been one of if not the best assists I’ve ever seen from Neymar.. If Mbappé’s shot went in, that would’ve honestly been one of if not the best assists I’ve ever seen from Neymar..

Hitesh @mezzala_10 Neymar being better that Ronaldo should be a common opinion Neymar being better that Ronaldo should be a common opinion

J. @TotalKroos Neymar is by far the best player for PSG this season, a team that has Messi and Mbappe. Brazil gotta believe. Neymar is by far the best player for PSG this season, a team that has Messi and Mbappe. Brazil gotta believe.

jason ⚡️⚡️⚡️ @jculerz105 🦅 @Ani7ii This Mbappé disasterclass is going under the radar. That penalty isn't fooling anyone. This Mbappé disasterclass is going under the radar. That penalty isn't fooling anyone. Mbappe messed up what would have been assist of the year for Neymar twitter.com/ani7ii/status/… Mbappe messed up what would have been assist of the year for Neymar twitter.com/ani7ii/status/…

The 30-year-old's magnificent start to the season continued with his performance against Troyes. He bagged a goal and an assist during the game and now has 14 goals and 11 assists this season from 18 games in all competitions.

Neymar has been a difference maker for PSG this season

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been in great form for PSG so far this season. However, Neymar has arguably been the brightest jewel of the lot so far this campaign.

His flair and talent have never been the subject of doubt. However, persistent injury woes and lack of discipline outside the field have often hindered his achievements.

This season has been a different story altogether. It seems like the Brazilian is reaching the stratospheric level that fans have always expected him to reach.

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup around the corner, Brazilian fans will be hoping that their talisman can carry his spectacular performances into the tournament.

The Selecao have the likes of Antony, Vinicius Jr., and more in their ranks. However, their hopes of getting a good result in Qatar depend massively on the former Barcelona superstar's performances. Whether he can live up to the lofty expectations remains to be seen.

