"Mbappe is like Messi" - Dayot Upamecano explains what Bayern Munich should do to stop PSG superstar if they face him

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano is set to face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who boast attackers like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in their ranks, in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Defending against the star-studded front three of the French club is a frightening prospect for any team. Upamecano, however, is not shying away from the challenge as he told BILD (via PSG Talk):

"We spoke at the World Cup, but little about the game; now, I haven’t written or called Kylian. He’s a good guy off the pitch, a normal youngster and a leader who communicates a lot. He’s hard to stop on the pitch. He’s simply world-class."

Further speaking about his international teammate, Upamecano said:

“It’s better if he doesn’t reach the ball at all. Mbappe is like Messi , like Lewandowski. He’s a fantastic striker. He is always ready and always wants to score. His first step is incredibly fast, he has great qualities, but as a team, we can stop any player.”

AUGUSTUS 🔴 @Der_Augustus 🎙️| Dayot Upamecano: “Our goal is to win in Paris. We don’t play for a draw, that's not Bayern-like.” 🎙️| Dayot Upamecano: “Our goal is to win in Paris. We don’t play for a draw, that's not Bayern-like.” https://t.co/NXSPKiFdDl

Upamecano was a crucial cog in the French team that finished as the runners-up at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The central defender has been an important player for Julian Nagelsmann's team this season.

He has made 27 appearances for the Bavarians this season and should be in the starting XI for Bayern's match against Paris Saint Germain on February 14.

Will Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe play for PSG against Bayern Munich?

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Mbappe is a doubt for PSG's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Bayern Munich as the Frenchman is suffering from a hamstring injury.

Messi, on the other hand, also has a small hamstring overload. However, PSG manager Christophe Galtier recently stated that his involvement against Bayern is not in doubt. He said:

"Regarding Kylian, the communication has been made. We spoke of a three-week unavailability. Kylian is undergoing treatment. Leo has felt muscle fatigue, he will resume training on Monday. He is not uncertain for Bayern."

ً @utdrobbo Players in Europe’s top 5 leagues with 20 goals & 6 assists:



• Kylian Mbappe

• Marcus Rashford Players in Europe’s top 5 leagues with 20 goals & 6 assists:• Kylian Mbappe• Marcus Rashford https://t.co/uHZwfKUrZP

He further added:

"The player's health comes first. I will be very vigilant about the player's health, especially as the season is still long."

Poll : 0 votes