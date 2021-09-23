“Mbappe needs to behave” - PSG star warned by rival boss over on-pitch antics

FC Metz manager Frederic Antonetti has warned PSG star Kylian Mbappe to behave on the pitch after the 22-year-old forward was seen provoking the Metz goalkeeper following Achraf Hakimi's late winner.

Frederic Antonetti has advised Mbappe to be more humble if he wants fans to love him. Speaking after Metz's defeat to PSG, Antonetti said:

"Kylian Mbappe needs to behave better if he wants to be loved. I love this player; he is very, very strong but he'd benefit from having a more humble side."

This is the second time in two matches PSG needed a late winner to secure all three points in Ligue 1. The first instance came against Lyon at the weekend when Mauro Icardi saved PSG's blushes. On Wednesday, it was new signing Achraf Hakimi who netted a 96th-minute winner.

The game between Metz and PSG had a fiery end. Metz defender Dylan Bronn was sent off for a second bookable offence, which saw manager Frederic Antonetti also receive a red card for protesting the decision.

However, the drama did not end there. Once Hakimi netted the late winner, Mbappe provoked Metz goalkeeper Alexandre Oukidja, which resulted in a tussle on the pitch. Neymar then pushed Oukidja to the ground after the Metz goalkeeper was seen arguing with Mbappe.

This could be Kylian Mbappe's final season with PSG

This could be Kylian Mbappe's final season as a PSG player. The 22-year-old forward has entered the final year of his PSG contract, and is destined to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

If Mbappe fails to pen a new deal with PSG before January, he will be able to sign a pre-contract and join Real Madrid on a free later in the year.

Real Madrid have been huge admirers of Mbappe, and even tried to sign him during the end of the summer transfer window. However, PSG blocked the move, insisting their prized asset was not for sale. PSG will be hoping that the arrival of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos will convince Mbappe to pen a new deal with the Parisian giants.

Mbappe has had a successful stint at PSG. The 22-year-old forward has scored 136 goals in 178 appearances for the Parisian giants.

