"Mbappe-Salah can be quite explosive" - Former Arsenal star Robert Pires says he wants to see the PSG superstar join Liverpool

Arsenal legend Robert Pires recently claimed that he would like to see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensation Kylian Mbappe move to Liverpool this summer.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner has been the subject of a lot of transfer rumors with his contract with PSG set to expire this summer. According to numerous reports, he is set to move to Real Madrid.

Former Arsenal player and World Cup winner Robert Pires recently talked about Kylian Mbappe potentially rejecting Real Madrid. While the superstar looks set on the move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and all signs point in that direction, Pires wants Mbappe to join Liverpool instead.

The former player said that he once rejected the Spanish giants (via Tribal Football):

“I'm sorry Kylian, you weren't the first to say no to Real Madrid. I don't know what decision he will make, but I rejected Real because I had two other options. Surely if I didn't have Arsenal and Juve I would have gone straight to Real. That's for sure."

Pires added that Mbappe would be a great addition to the Premier League and could form a devastating partnership with Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah. He said:

I would like to see him in Liverpool. It's a great club, family, good structure, no pressure, calm fans... And I say that Mbappé-Salah can be quite explosive. I think he is capable of rejecting Real Madrid."

Luis Enrique slams questions about benching PSG star amid rumors about Real Madrid move and Liverpool interest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has expressed his displeasure with reporters for persistently inquiring about Kylian Mbappé's playing time. This followed PSG's thrilling 2-0 victory over Marseille during which the manager opted to subbed off Mbappe in the 65th minute.

In an interview with Amazon Prime Video after the game, Enrique berated the press for their "boresome" obsession with his substitution decisions, stating (via ESPN):

"It's the same music, every single week. It's so boring. I am the manager. I make decisions every day, every week. I am going to the same until my last day in Paris. I always try to find the best solution for my team. Maybe I am wrong, but I think I am right."

Mbappe has publicly stated that he will leave PSG at the end of the season and Enrique had earlier claimed that he wants the team to adjust to life without the forward.

