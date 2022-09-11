"Mbappe stayed in a championship" - La Liga president Javier Tebas takes another shot at PSG and Kylian Mbappe 

La Liga president Javier Tebas has taken yet another swipe at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Kylian Mbappe. The attacker snubbed a move to Real Madrid this summer, instead signing a new contract with the French giants.

During a public presentation on new La Liga squad spending limits, Tebas was quizzed regarding the lack of star names in Spanish first division. Following the departures of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the league has suffered a dip in popularity.

Tebas said (as quoted by The Mirror):

“If we look at the clubs where they are, we see that these are clubs that are pouring money."

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🎙 Javier Tebas on Mbappé and Haaland:



“If we look at the clubs where they are, we see that these are clubs that spend money on everything. Of course, we would have liked them to come. Mbappé stayed in a league that is not competitive." 🎙 Javier Tebas on Mbappé and Haaland:“If we look at the clubs where they are, we see that these are clubs that spend money on everything. Of course, we would have liked them to come. Mbappé stayed in a league that is not competitive." https://t.co/ZkTRdHYS1l

"Of course, we would have liked them to come, but they weren’t there last year either."

“Mbappe stayed in a championship that is not competitive.”

Despite rejecting the chance to join Real Madrid this summer, the PSG star has hinted that he could join the Spanish giants in the future. The Frenchman told The New York Times:

"You never know what is going to happen. I've never been there but it seems like it's my home or something."

However, going by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's comments, Mbappe's chances of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu look quite remote. Perez said, as quoted by The Mirror:

"Real Madrid will always continue to work on having the best players, but today Mbappé is already forgotten."

PSG convincing Mbappe to sign a new deal despite Real Madrid interest was a massive statement from them

Kylian Mbappe's move to Real Madrid this summer seemed to be on the cards, but PSG did well to convince the star forward to commit his future to the club.

Despite all their ambitious investments over the years, Champions League success has eluded the French giants.

SofaScore @SofaScoreINT | FOCUS



Lionel Messi was once again in strong playmaking form for PSG, as they ran out 1:0 winners over Stade Brestois 29:



92 touches

1 assist

2 big chances created

4 key passes

3/3 accurate long balls

55/68 accurate passes

8.8 SofaScore rating



#PSGSB29 | FOCUSLionel Messi was once again in strong playmaking form for PSG, as they ran out 1:0 winners over Stade Brestois 29:92 touches1 assist2 big chances created4 key passes3/3 accurate long balls55/68 accurate passes8.8 SofaScore rating 🔎 | FOCUSLionel Messi was once again in strong playmaking form for PSG, as they ran out 1:0 winners over Stade Brestois 29:👌 92 touches🅰️ 1 assist🎁 2 big chances created🔑 4 key passes🔭 3/3 accurate long balls👟 55/68 accurate passes📈 8.8 SofaScore rating#PSGSB29 https://t.co/UUYsImEbtC

With Mbappe on their books alongside two superstars like Lionel Messi and Neymar, PSG remain a force to be reckoned with.

Christophe Galtier has enjoyed a fine start to his era at Paris Saint-Germain and this could well turn out to be their year in Europe.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava