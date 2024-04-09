“Mbappe will debate with you for an hour” - When Ex-PSG star explained Kylian Mbappe's obsession with GOAT choice in Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player Abdou Diallo claimed that Kylian Mbappe was a big Cristiano Ronaldo fan and would debate for hours about his rivalry with Lionel Messi. The Frenchman saw the Al Nassr star as 'untouchable'.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Diallo stated in 2022 that Mbappe was a big fan of Ronaldo. He added that the Frenchman was always open to debating the Portuguese star's rivalry with Messi and said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is literally everything to Kylian Mbappe. If you mention Lionel Messi against Cristiano, Mbappe will debate with you for at least an hour. For him, Cristiano is untouchable."

However, Mbappe ended up sharing the dressing room with Lionel Messi for two seasons at PSG. The duo played 67 matches together and combined for 34 goals, with the Frenchman assisting the Argentine 14 times.

Kylian Mbappe has admitted he prefers Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

Kylian Mbappe has not shied away the fact that he is a Cristiano Ronaldo fan. The PSG star stated in the past that he grew up supporting the Portuguese star and thus ignored the Inter Miami forward.

He told the media via SPORTBible:

"I love Cristiano and I was a big fan of him when I was young but I start to learn Messi too because when you are a big fan of Cristiano when you are young, you can't see how Messi is good because you love Cristiano. But I grew up and I like both now."

He added:

"Every time I go on a pitch I always tell myself that I'm the best and yet I have played on grounds where there was Messi and Cristiano (Ronaldo). They are better players than me, they have does a billion more things than me. But in my head I always tell myself that I'm the best because that way you don't give yourself limits and you try to give your best."

Kylian Mbappe is now reportedly set to follow the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo and head to Real Madrid. The PSG star will be a free agent this summer and the Spanish side are said to be leading the race to sign him.

