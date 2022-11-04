"Me in FIFA when I pack a shapeshifter" "Reminds me of Fellaini" - Manchester United fans in splits as unlikely player joins Cristiano Ronaldo up front for closing stages of the game 

Manchester United fans were left confused as Harry Maguire joined Cristiano Ronaldo as a centre-forward against Real Sociedad today (November 3).

United earned a 1-0 away win against the Spanish side in their final UEFA Europa League group-stage game. However, they needed to win by a margin of two goals to finish as the group winners.

With the Red Devils leading by 1-0, Erik ten Hag brought on Maguire in place of Alejandro Garnacho in the 82nd minute. The English centre-back joined Ronaldo in attack instead of going in defense.

Many claimed that the incident reminded them of former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini. The Belgian midfielder often shifted to playing as an attacker due to his impeccable aerial abilities.

Maguire, however, couldn't help his side score another goal as the match ended 1-0 in favor of the Red Devils.

Garnacho scored the only goal of the game in the 17th minute via an assist from Ronaldo.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Maguire played as an attacker for Manchester United:

M. @Moaaz_987 @TenHagBalI Me in fifa wen i have pack a shapeshifter @TenHagBalI Me in fifa wen i have pack a shapeshifter

Both United and Real Sociedad finished the group stages with 15 points from six games but the Spanish side won the group with a better goal difference.

Manchester United mananger Erik ten Hag explained why he didn't pick Marcus Rashford to partner Cristiano Ronaldo in attack

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Erik ten Hag's decision to pick Alejandro Garnacho to partner Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting lineup against Real Sociedad raised many eyebrows. The youngster was brought in at the expense of Marcus Rashford.

Ten Hag explained his decision not to start Rashford as he said (via manutd.com):

"We have to cover more games, 'Rashford also had a muscle injury a couple of weeks ago and a number of games are coming, and we need him. He's so important for us. He's confident, he's running behind, and he's playing a magnificent season until now. We have to keep him in this form, and fresh."

He also handed Donny van de Beek a rare start but he was unable to impact the game as much as he would have liked. Ten Hag said about the former Ajax midfielder:

''I think always it has to be special but for him [Donny van de Beek] it is the first time he is back since his injury. He has to work himself back and I think we need him today, He's back, and we also have some problems in the front line."

He added:

"So this is his moment, He has to take this moment. I know he can do it. From the no.10 position he can be dangerous, playing between the lines, getting behind, and a good counter-press, so I want to see that."

Manchester United will next face Aston Villa away in the Premier League on November 6.

Poll : 0 votes