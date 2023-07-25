“Me headed to Saudi” – LeBron James comes up with brilliant tweet after Al-Hilal make record offer to sign Kylian Mbappe

NBA legend LeBron James recently posted a tweet, claiming he would accept a one-year deal from Saudi Arabia after reports surfaced that Kylian Mbappe has received a massive offer from the Middle East.

According to sources, Al-Hilal was ready to make a €300 million offer to Paris Saint-Germain for the Frenchman.

In the tweet, LeBron James posted a GIF of a man running, with the caption:

Me headed to Saudi when they call @RichPaul4 & @mavcarter for that 1 year deal!

Apart from the massive transfer fee, the Saudi Pro League side are willing to pay Kylian Mbappe over €700 million as wages. The Frenchman would sign a one-year deal with the side, enabling him to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. However, ESPN reported that he is unwilling to move to Saudi Arabia.

PSG have made it clear that they want to sell the superstar, after omitting him from the side's pre-season squad, touring Japan and South Korea. They would like to avoid losing him on a free as his contract is set to expire next summer.

Kylian Mbappe transfer saga may affect Manchester United

The Frenchman is set to leave PSG this window.

Manchester United could be affected in their pursuit of a striker after Paris Saint-Germain accepted an offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal for Kylian Mbappe. The Middle East side have had a massive €300 million offer accepted and are looking to enter into negotiations with the player's representatives.

ESPN claimed that the French superstar is unwilling to move to the Saudi Pro League, instead content with sitting out the last year of his contract and becoming a free agent.

Should PSG sell Mbappe, they could become active in the market for a striker. They have an interest in Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani on their radar. However, French outlet L'Equipe claimed that the French giants are also interested in the Frankfurt attacker, while Fabrizio Romano claimed that Hojlund is also one of PSG's targets.

Thus, should a deal for Mbappe be finalized this season, United could stand to lose out on one of their targets. Thus, they could be looking to complete a deal for either player quickly.

Romano reported earlier this week that the Red Devils have reached an agreement on personal terms with Hojlund and negotiations with Atalanta to begin soon.