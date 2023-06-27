“Me and Mavie ready” - PSG superstar Neymar’s partner Bruna Biancardi shows off baby bump on Instagram

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr.'s girlfriend Bruna Biancardi has shown her baby bump to fans on Instagram. The famous couple had previously announced that they're expecting a baby girl soon.

Biancardi has now taken to Instagram to show off her pregnancy stage, captioning it:

"Me and Mavie ready."

Biancardi and Neymar shared with fans on social media that they're expecting a child next month. Biancardi wrote:

“We dreamt of your life, planned for your arrival, and knowing that you're here to complete our love makes our days much happier. You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son, we are waiting for you!"

PSG's Neymar admitted to cheating his pregnant girlfriend

PSG attacker Neymar recently issued a public apology to his partner Bruna Biancardi after admitting that he had cheated on her while she was pregnant.

The PSG No. 10 uploaded a long message on social media to apologise to his partner:

"I made a mistake. I made a mistake with you. I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch. But I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and my friends."

The former Barcelona attacker added:

"All of this affected one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of following by my side, the mother of my child. It reached her family, which is now my family."

He continued:

"This reached its intimacy in such a special moment as motherhood, continues the player. Bru, I have already apologised for my mistakes, for the useless exposure, but I feel obliged to reaffirm it publicly. If a private matter has gone public; the apology should be made public."

Neymar concluded:

"I can't imagine myself without you. I don't know if it will work between us, but TODAY you can be sure that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail. Our love for our baby will prevail. Our love for each other will strengthen us."

His public admission of infidelity came as a surprise to many. As a result, the Brazilian attacker lost over 80,000 followers on Instagram.

Poll : 0 votes