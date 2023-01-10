"Media try and hype up these problems" - When Cristiano Ronaldo rift reports were truthfully addressed by Gareth Bale

In a 2019 interview, former Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale shot down reports of his rift with Cristiano Ronaldo, insisting that he got on really well with the Portuguese.

Gareth Bale, who announced his retirement from club and international football on 9 January, shared the Real Madrid dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo for five seasons. The pair were part of a formidable trident, alongside Karim Benzema, that helped Los Blancos to four Champions League titles in five years.

Si Lloyd @SmnLlyd5 This Bale goal is better than the Ronaldo one against Juventus the same year. And the Zidane volley against Leverkusen. Probably the best CL final goal of them all This Bale goal is better than the Ronaldo one against Juventus the same year. And the Zidane volley against Leverkusen. Probably the best CL final goal of them all https://t.co/IpFUjoCkde

Following the 2015-16 season, Bale lost his place in the team, regularly spending time warming the bench. Some speculated that it was due to his rift with Cristiano Ronaldo, who was an influential figure in the Madrid dressing room. Following Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus ahead of the 2018-19 season, Bale opened up about his reported fallout with the Portuguese, insisting there was no truth to the story.

Bale told the Daily Mail in 2019:

“Cristiano is an incredible player, I thoroughly enjoyed playing with him. Obviously, the media try and hype up these problems which were never there.

“We got on really well. He's an incredible player and what he did for the club with the amount of goals he scored. An incredible player and he is still going now.”

Bale also wished Cristiano Ronaldo all the luck following his return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

He said [via The Manchester Evening News]:

“I'm sure he'll do well. He's proven it before in the Premier League so he understands the league. He's done everything there is in football. His goalscoring ability is matched by no one else. [I am] excited to it like everyone else.”

Bale played 258 games for Real Madrid across competitions between 2013 and 2022, scoring 106 times and providing 67 assists. He played 157 matches alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, jointly participating in 41 goals.

Real Madrid posts heartwarming message after Gareth Bale’s retirement

European champions Real Madrid have dedicated a heartwarming message to Gareth Bale after the former winger announced his retirement. Los Merengues hailed the Welshman as a club legend and paid homage to his sensational performances. They specifically mentioned his winning strike in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona in the 2013-14 season, where he outpaced Marc Bartra to score a sensational solo goal.

The club's statement read (via Sportstar):

“Gareth Bale has been part of our team in one of the most successful stages in our history and forever represents many of the brightest moments of the last decade, such as his goal after a memorable run in the final of the Copa del Rey in Valencia,” the club statement read.

“His figure will forever be linked to the history and legend of our club. Best of luck, Gareth, and best wishes to you and your family,” it concluded.

Bale won a total of 19 trophies with the club before joining Major League Soccer club LAFC as a free agent in the summer of 2022.

