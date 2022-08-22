"Media went too harsh on him" "Haters will ignore this and continue their agenda" - PSG fans feel superstar player has beaten the 'selfish' allegations after great link-up play with Messi and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were delighted to see the trio of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. link up in their match against Lille on Sunday (August 21). Many showed their support, particularly for the Frenchman, who has come under criticism in the last few weeks.

Mbappe, 23, was labeled selfish by many fans and pundits after an incident in the Parisians' 5-2 win over Montpellier last season. He stopped midway through his side's counter-attack as he didn't receive a pass.

He also tried to take a penalty after already missing one in the game. However, Neymar took the penalty and scored.

Although he scored in the game, the said incidents drew a lot of flak on Mbappe.

There was speculation regarding the chemistry between the players up front, especially between the Frenchman and the two former Barcelona players.

However, the prolific trio scored in the first half against Lille on Sunday as Achraf Hakimi added a fourth to go 4-0 into halftime. At the time of writing, the Ligue 1 champions were 7-1 up with seconds remaining on the clock, with Mbappe and Neymar adding a goal each in the second half. Mbappe grabbed his hat-trick with the seventh and final goal in the 87th minute.

Mbappe, Messi and Neymar combined brilliantly in the match, which saw fans take to Twitter to show their support for the Frenchman.

Here are some of their reactions:

Mbappe was involved in a major transfer saga over the last season and this summer with Real Madrid. However, he chose to sign a new contract with PSG, which will earn him around €250 million in three years (via The Guardian).

He will now look to help the Parisians win the elusive Champions League trophy this season after their disappointment in the competition last season. They were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier on penalty incident between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

After the match against Montpellier, PSG manager Christophe Galtier was asked about the penalty incident between his two forwards. He claimed that everything was sorted out in the dressing room, as he said (via ESPN):

"There is no discomfort, it's fine. Of course, we quickly met the next day to iron out all that and say what we had to say to each other. That's why there is no malaise and I confirm it with a lot of sincerity, we had a very pleasant week of work where everyone worked to prepare the match against Lille."

That certainly seems to be the case as the duo are helping PSG take a two-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table with three games played.

