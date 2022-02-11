Medical expert predicts when Reece James will return to Chelsea squad 

Chelsea fans will be glad to hear that Reece James is nearing a return to fitness following an injury he picked up in December last year.

The England international enjoyed a stellar campaign for the Blues prior to his injury. He has recorded five goals and six assists in 23 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

The defender picked up a hamstring injury in Chelsea's game against Brighton and Hove Albion on December 29 and hasn't featured for the side since.

Football Insider is reporting that the right-back could make his return against Crystal Palace in the Premier League next Saturday.

The Blues are currently in the United Arab Emirates competing in the Club World Cup. Although James flew out with the squad, he is yet to feature in a game.

Injury expert Ben Dinnery has told Football Insider that the 22-year-old should be back within the next two weeks:

"He was originally targetting a return in time for the Club World Cup. But unfortunately this illness, I think it was a chest infection, set him back a few days."

"Given the fact that he has flown out there, you might have originally thought he had a chance to make the bench for that second game, the final."

He continued:

"But in any case, he won’t be too far away. We’re talking the final phase of that recovery process. Even if he isn’t going to make that next game, I expect we could see him on the bench once Chelsea return to Premier League action."

Chelsea face Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Saturday.

Reece James' return coming at the right time for Chelsea

Reece James had been one of Chelsea's best performers prior to his injury

Chelsea fans will be excited to see Reece James continue his excellent form after he put in some fine performances in the first half of the campaign. Not only has the defender impressed defensively, but his attacking prowess has also earned a lot of praise this season.

With the Blues also in contention for the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, James' return couldn't have come at a better time.

Chelsea are through to the final of the League Cup and will face Liverpool at Wembley on February 27. The Blues have also made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup, where they will battle Luton Town for a quarter-final berth on March 2.

Meanwhile, a game against Lille in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 awaits them on February 22.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh