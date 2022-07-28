“Medical tests on Friday” - Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal player is closing in on move away from Emirates

Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares is set to join Ligue 1 club Olympique Marseille on loan, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Tavares joined Arsenal from Primeira Liga club Benfica for a sum of £7 million last summer. He went on to make 28 appearances across all competitions for them last term, contributing to three goals in the process.

However, the 22-year-old is likely to find his playing time limited at the Emirates Stadium next season. Oleksandr Zinchenko's £30 million arrival from Manchester City is expected to push him further down the pecking order in the left-back position, with Kieran Tierney also already at the club.

Tavares has thus been tipped to leave Arsenal on a temporary deal during the ongoing transfer window. There were suggestions that Serie A club Atalanta were closing in on the left-back's signing, but the move eventually collapsed.

It has now emerged that Marseille are set to sign the Portugal Under-21 international on loan. The Ligue 1 club, though, will not have the option to make the move permanent, according to Romano.

The transfer expert also revealed that Tavares will undergo his medical with Marseille on Friday. He wrote on Twitter:

"Nuno Tavares is set to join Olympique Marseille, medical tests on Friday. Arsenal and OM have full agreement on loan deal, no buy option included. Final check to the contracts in the afternoon then it will be signed. Here we go."

While the length of the loan deal is yet to be known, it is likely to be a season-long agreement.

Arsenal defender Tavares was previously unconvinced about Ligue 1 move

Marseille have been interested in signing Tavares throughout the summer transfer window. However, there were suggestions that the Portuguese defender was not convinced about moving to Ligue 1.

The French club, though, re-opened talks to sign the 22-year-old earlier today (July 28). They grew increasingly confident about signing him after his move to Atalanta collapsed, according to Romano.

Marseille are said to have a good relationship with Arsenal, having done business with them in the past. Tavares is in line to become the third Gunners player to join the Ligue 1 outfit in the course of a year after Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba.

Les Phoceens made Guendouzi's loan move permanent for €11 million this summer. Saliba, on the other hand, has returned to the north London club following a fruitful loan stint in France last term.

