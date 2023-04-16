Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has delivered a resounding response to recent rumors suggesting he might be offloaded this summer. In a dazzling display, Gallagher propelled the Blues ahead against Brighton, scoring the opening goal of the game.

As Gallagher's star continues to rise on the pitch, his enchanting partner Aine May Kennedy has been capturing hearts off it. The 26-year-old Irish stunner, a professional dancer and model, has amassed over 51,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently shares glimpses of her glamorous life.

Hailing from County Cork, Aine May was drawn to the allure of London in pursuit of her dancing dreams. Her striking features quickly led her to sign with Pulse Model Agency, where she has participated in numerous fashion shoots, according to The Sun.

Embracing the life of a football player's partner, Aine May can often be spotted indulging in the luxurious shopping offerings of Sloane Street, where she frequents high-end boutiques like Dior.

Together for more than three years, she and Conor enjoy their date nights at swanky restaurants and have also embarked on romantic getaways to destinations like Paris and Portugal.

Their jet-setting adventures, documented on social media, showcase Aine May's impeccable style and enviable bikini body, enthralling fans and followers alike. As Gallagher's football career soars to new heights, it seems the power couple's love story is also flourishing, making them an undeniable force both on and off the field.

Chelsea suffers heartbreak as Brighton soar to victory

The London fortress crumbled once more as Chelsea faced a shocking defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The match started with Roberto De Zerbi's spirited side suffering an early setback. Conor Gallagher's effort, aided by a sly deflection, opened the scoring for the home side. However, Brighton were unfazed and quick to regain their composure and wrest control of the game from the demoralized Blues.

The first half ticked away, and the hosts' defensive bastions held firm against Brighton's onslaught. But, alas, the walls came crumbling down in the 42nd minute as Pascal Gross unleashed a lethal cross that found Danny Welbeck's soaring head. The equalizer, a 1-1 scoreline, was set before the halftime whistle.

Chelsea's valiant attempts to regain the lead in the second half were met with Brighton's fierce resolve. Quick transitions allowed the visitors to craft dangerous opportunities, unsettling Chelsea.

The moment of truth arrived in the 69th minute when Julio Enciso's majestic long-range shot soared into the upper corner of the net, sealing the fate of the match. Frank Lampard's tactical gambit proved futile, and Chelsea succumbed to another disheartening defeat on their home turf.

Poll : 0 votes