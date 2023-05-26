Meet Anna Kasprzak, the Olympian with more wealth than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo combined

Anna Kasprzak is a Danish dressage rider who currently possesses more wealth than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo combined. The 33-year-old rider has competed at the Summer Olympics on two occasions, in 2012 and in 2016, and has a wealth of more than €1 billion.

According to Spanish outlet MARCA, most of Anna Kasprzak's income comes from her family venture than her career as a dressage rider.

Kasprzak, along with her brother Andre and their mother Hanni Toosbuy Kasprzak, own the Danish footwear company ECCO. The company which was founded in 1963 by Anna Kasprzak's grandfather Karl, has sales figures of around $1.46 billion. She has been a part of ECCO's Supervisory Board since 2021.

In comparison, that figure eclipses the personal wealth of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo combined.

According to the aforementioned source, Messi's wealth is around €550 million ($590 million) while Ronaldo's is said to be in the region of €370 million ($397 million). The latter's wealth has significantly increased after he joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr on a free transfer last December.

The most recent list of the world's highest-paid athletes by Forbes had Cristiano Ronaldo at number one, followed by Lionel Messi. Ronaldo's total earnings were valued at $136 million while Messi's was valued at $130 million.

According to Capology, Lionel Messi earns around $69.7 million in wages from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Cristiano Ronaldo in comparison pockets $215 billion per year at Al-Nassr (according to Goal).

However, there is a difference between total earnings and total wealth which is why Anna Kasprzak is ahead of the pair.

Anna Kasprzak has had a decent career as a dressage rider. She finished second at the 2017 European Dressage Championships in Sweden. The Dane finished fourth in the team event at the 2012 Olympics in London, which is her best performance in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to play important roles for their respective clubs

Despite the pair in the twilight of their careers, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to be their club's main players this season.

Ronaldo recently scored an excellent goal in Al-Nassr's 3-2 comeback win over Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League. The Riyadh-based side were 2-0 down after 40 minutes. They brought it back to 2-2 before Ronaldo's outstanding goal gave them all three points.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals and provided two assists from 18 games for Al-Nassr in all competitions this season.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, provided an assist in his previous game for PSG as they recorded a 2-1 win over Auxerre. Messi has contributed 20 goals and as many assists from 39 games across all competitions for the Parisian giants this season.

