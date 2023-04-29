Meet Bernardo Silva's girlfriend Ines Tomaz who's pregnant with Manchester City star's first child

Manchester City's midfield maestro Bernardo Silva and his bikini model girlfriend Ines Tomaz recently shared the delightful news that they're expecting their first child.

The couple made the announcement on Instagram, posting an ultrasound picture alongside their two adorable dogs. Tomaz expressed her excitement with a heartfelt caption:

"We can't wait to meet you. The best is yet to come!"

The post quickly gained traction, amassing almost 300,000 likes in mere hours, according to DailyStar.

Fellow players and fans alike showered the couple with warm wishes and congratulatory messages. Manchester City's official account chimed in:

"Congratulations to you both!"

Silva's teammate Ruben Dias also showed his support by posting three heart emojis.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez joined the fray by leaving a tiny heart emoji in the comments.

The outpouring of love and support for the soon-to-be parents reflects the close-knit community of footballers and their fans. With the arrival of their little one, Bernardo Silva and Ines Tomaz are set to kick off an exciting new chapter in their lives.

Guardiola says Manchester City in driver's seat after demolishing Arsenal 4-1

Manchester City's commanding 4-1 victory over Arsenal has prompted manager Pep Guardiola to proclaim that the Premier League title race has finally swung in his team's favour.

For weeks, Guardiola insisted that Arsenal were the favourites, but after closing the gap to just two points with two games in hand, he has acknowledged City's advantageous position.

Ahead of the clash with Fulham on Sunday (April 30), the Spaniard said that his side are now the frontrunners to win the league (via ESPN):

"Absolutely my position now, because it's in our hands. We have to win the games in hand, but it depends on us. Until today, I preferred Arsenal's position.

"The next three games are really important. Fulham on Sunday, then two games at home. These three games will dictate if we do what we have to do. It sounds naive, but we are behind Arsenal, they are two points in front of us."

City's resounding triumph over Arsenal was powered by two goals from Kevin De Bruyne and one apiece from John Stones and Erling Haaland.

The lethal Norwegian striker also provided assists for both of De Bruyne's goals. Following the game, Guardiola praised the duo's exceptional performance, crediting them with deciding the game's outcome.

