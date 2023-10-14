Meet Brandon Barker, the ex-Man City talent who ‘destroyed’ Liverpool vice-captain Alexander-Arnold but faces uncertain future without a club now

Brandon Barker was a name that once echoed with promise, particularly in the eyes of Liverpool's vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold. Barker's meteoric rise through the Manchester City youth ranks placed him firmly on the trajectory to stardom.

However, today, he finds himself without a club, navigating an uncertain future and running a cleaning company called Under Pressure.'

The story of Brandon Barker's fateful encounter with Alexander-Arnold is etched in the memory of the Liverpool star. Seven years ago, in Barker's first-ever game at Anfield, he went head-to-head with Alexander-Arnold and provided a dazzling performance that resulted in a resounding 3-0 victory for City.

He orchestrated all three goals on the day, as Alexander-Arnold admitted on Liverpool's YouTube channel that Barker was his most formidable opponent. Recalling that match, Alexander-Arnold confessed (via The Sun):

"I was 18, playing for the Liverpool Under-21s, first-ever time at Anfield, got beat 3-0. He scored two and got an assist. I came off at 60 minutes. Still, to this day, he’s the opponent I think that just destroyed me, man. I’ve never had it like that before."

The Liverpool right-back/midfielder continued:

“At that point, I’m thinking, ‘this kid is going to be the best player in the world.’ Because I’d never seen someone move so quickly and sharp and effectively, so I’d say Brandon Barker.”

Barker's journey in football began with promise and hope, earning his promotion to the first-team squad in 2014 under the management of Manuel Pellegrini. Barker's talents even earned him a place in the England team, representing his country up to the U20 level and scoring six goals in 17 appearances for the Three Lions.

The left-winger's potential seemed boundless as he debuted in an FA Cup fifth-round match against Chelsea in 2016. However, that would be his only game for Manchester City.

Barker's dreams of a long career at Manchester City were dashed when Pep Guardiola decided he no longer fit into the team's plans. In three years, Barker found himself on loan spells to various clubs, including Breda, Rotherham, Preston and Hibernian.

After beating Liverpool in the academy, Barker now owns a cleaning company

Most recently, Barker played for Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia, facing Manchester United in the Europa League. However, he was released during the summer transfer window, leaving him without a club.

Despite the setbacks, Brandon Barker is said to be on the lookout for a fresh opportunity. However, he has been keeping himself occupied in a different area. In November 2021, Barker ventured into entrepreneurship by launching his own cleaning business, 'Under Pressure,' in his hometown of Manchester.

Alongside business partners James Ferguson and Dean Stevens, Barker's cleaning enterprise specializes in a range of services. According to The Sun, these include cleaning gutters, conservatories and other outer living areas, including driveways and patios.