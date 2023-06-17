Meet Chelsea-target Nicolas Jackson who nearly joined Bournemouth in January 

Nicolas Jackson could soon be on his way to Chelsea. According to The Athletic, The Blues have agreed personal terms with the La Liga striker and are also reportedly looking to trigger Jackson's €35 million release clause.

The player caught the attention of English clubs with his performances for Villarreal during the 2022-23 season. Jackson had a good start to the campaign but suffered an injury.

Nevertheless, his form was enough to attract the attention of Southampton and Bournemouth. Bournemouth scheduled a medical for the player while he was still spending time on the sidelines, but they decided against signing Jackson.

The Senegalese ended the season with 13 goals and eight assists to his name in 38 matches across competitions. Chelsea, meanwhile, are keen on signing a new striker.

Kai Havertz hasn't been consistent in an unfamiliar position. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's time at Stamford Bridge has been underwhelming, and the Gabonese looks set to leave in the summer.

Hence, Nicolas Jackson could prove to be an important player for the team under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

What Unai Emery said about Chelsea-target Nicolas Jackson?

Before taking charge of Aston Villa in the middle of the 2022-23 season, Unai Emery was Villarreal's coach. He worked with Nicolas Jackson while managing the Yellow Submarine.

Jackson struggled early on at Villarreal. Emery addressed the issue, saying that a young player like him needs time, telling One Football:

"He is a player who is in the process of growing. There are times when some players have to go elsewhere to grow, but we are betting on him because his contribution is very high."

Emery added:

"He must get experience in front of goal, and this is a learning process. We need to establish young players, and we want to bet on them. Two years ago, (Alex) Baena had the same problem as Jackson."

Jackson could be a smart signing at Chelsea. While adjusting to the Premier League could be difficult, a manager like Mauricio Pochettino could help the youngster.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes