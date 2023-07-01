Meet Fanni Gecsek, Liverpool new boy Dominik Szoboszlai’s girlfriend who switched careers from tennis to fashion modelling

Liverpool look set to complete the signature of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig. The Reds have decided to trigger the Hungary captain's €70 million release clause.

As the player closes in on a move to the Merseyside, he can be expected to be accompanied by his long-term partner, Fanni Gecsek. Gecsek and Szoboszlai have been in a long-term relationship. They often take to social media to provide updates about their romantic and personal lives.

Gecsek previously completed in ITF tennis tournaments between 2017 and 2019. However, she has since shifted her focus to modeling and become a social media influencer and has close to 50,000 followers.

Gecsek was born in Hungary in 2001 and is 22. She has been in a relationship with Szoboszlai since 2020.

What Julian Nagelsmann said about Liverpool-bound Dominik Szoboszalai?

Julian Nagelsmann managed Dominik Szoboszlai during his time as the RB Leipzig manager. The Hungarian can operate in different positions across midfield and could be a great signing for Liverpool.

Apart from his technical abilities, the Hungarian is also a brilliant shooter. Nagelsmann once pinpointed the 22-year-old's attributes as a player. The former Bayern Munich boss said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Dominik is a very nice young man and makes a good impression, especially in terms of his physicality. He can play at different positions in attacking midfield."

He added:

"He can play in attacking midfield, as a left-sided attacker or even out wide on the left wing. He can also do the same on the right. In Salzburg, he operated as a No. 10 a lot, and as a left-sided No. 8."

Nagelsman added:

"He’s got an exceptional right foot and has a knack for set-pieces as well. He’s definitely a candidate to set up plenty of goals and to score several himself as well. I’m convinced that his self-confidence will be high when he joins us and that he will be of great help to the team."

The Reds struggled in midfield last season and were often found out of depth. A technical player with Szoboszlai's goalscoring attributes could be key for the team.

Poll : 0 votes