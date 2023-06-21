Meet Hollie Grealish, Manchester City superstar Jack Grealish’s sister and best friend who defied odds after being born with cerebral palsy

Manchester City star Jack Grealish's sister Hollie Grealish was born three months premature. She was born with a condition named cerebral palsy. Grealish was not expected to walk or talk.

However, she has defied all the odds and can do those things now. Hollie always has her brother's backing and is a massive supporter of the player on and off the pitch.

Speaking about his sister Hollie, Grealish said on one occasion (via The Sun):

"I'm so close with my little sister. Hollie is 19 now, she was born three months premature. They said that she wouldn't be able to talk, she wouldn't be able to walk, and do a lot of stuff but here we are and she can do everything. Obviously I love her so much, yeah I think I'm a good big brother to her."

Jack Grealish also wished his sister on her birthday. He wrote on Instagram;

"Happy 19th birthday to my beautiful little sister Hollie. Keep being you and the happy little girl you are! Love you lots."

Manchester City star Jack Grealish does a lot of charity work

Manchester City's Jack Grealish is known for his charity work throughout the years. He is a supporter of organizations like Saving Lives and Children in Need. Apart from that, he also donated £150,000 to a hospital.

Grealish also once sold one of his Aston Villa shirts for £55,000 and donated the money to NHS. Grealish was also the ambassador for the Paralympics in Great Britain. Speaking about the matter, he said (as per The Sun):

"Special Olympics GB is such an important organisation, playing a huge role in tackling the lack of inclusion for hundreds of thousands of kids in the UK with intellectual disabilities."

Grealish achieved massive success with his club side this season as well. The winger scored five goals and provided 11 assists across competitions. He helped Manchester City win the treble and was a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's side.

