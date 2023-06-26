Meet Juliette Pastore, Newcastle new boy Sandro Tonali’s girlfriend, who is into fashion and runs her own clothing label

Sandro Tonali recently left fans surprised as the player joined Premier League club Newcastle United from AC Milan. The Magpies have made a massive recruitment in the form of the Italian midfielder.

Tonali's partner Juliette Pastore will also join the footballer in his new venture in England. Pastore is a fashionista and also owns a company named 'Juliette.24 Club'. The company re-designs second-hand clothes.

Tonali rose to prominence during his time at Brescia. It was enough for him to not only get the attention of top clubs but also to get Juliette's attention. The pair have been dating since 2019.

Juliette has over 130,000 Instagram followers. It would be a mistake for fans to label her as only Sandro Tonali's WAG. She once shut down an Instagram troll for saying so. Juliette replied (via The Sun):

"I reply to this message because maybe he has recently followed me and sees me as the girlfriend of a football player. When I was 14-15, I started working in a shop in Brescia, I was advertising and I was paid regularly. Getting lost and then finding each other again. There are loves that go around the world, immense turns, only to return even more beautiful."

Juliette is quite an influencer as well. She has appeared on the cover of several fashion magazines so far. The 24-year-old will look to further enhance her career as she is set to move to Newcastle with partner Tonali.

"Playing in Premier League will serve Sandro Tonali well" - Roberto Mancini on player's move to Newcastle

Sandro Tonali is touted as one of the top talents in Italian football. His presence in AC Milan was important for the team as the youngster was tipped to become a stalwart of the club.

However, that won't be the case as Tonali embarks on a new journey in the Premier League with Newcastle United FC. Italy manager Roberto Mancini was skeptical of the midfielder's move to Tyneside as he said (via Football Italia):

“On the one hand there’s some regrets, if a player as good and young as Tonali leaves Italy, it means there’s some problems. On a technical level though, playing in the Premier League will serve Tonali well, it’s good for him.”

Sandro Tonali made 130 appearances for the Rossoneri before his move to Newcastle. He has so far made 14 appearances for Italy's senior team as well. Fans will keep a keen eye on the 23-year-old's adaptation to English football.

