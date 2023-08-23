Meet Karina Nacucchio, World Cup winner Gonzalo Montiel’s girlfriend who will move to England after Premier League transfer

Premier League side Nottingham Forest's new signing, Gonzalo Montiel is currently one of the most talked about players in the world of football. Therefore, fans have also shown their interest in knowing about the Argentine player's love life.

Montiel, who scored the winning penalty for Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against France, is currently in a relationship with Karina Nacucchio.

She is the Argentine star's biggest supporter. Nacucchio was present in Qatar when La Albiceleste defeated France to win their third FIFA World Cup crown at Lusail Stadium. After the win, she joined her boyfriend and they posed for a photograph, where Nacucchio was crying with happiness.

She also uploaded the picture on her Instagram account. In the snap, she can be seen holding the World Cup gold medal while hugging her boyfriend. The 29-year-old captioned the post with these words:

"ARGENTINA CHAMPION DAMN!!! This happiness is unexplainable!! This is crazy!! THANK YOU THANK YOU to life for letting me live this moment with the love of my life"

Moreover, she also supported Montiel from the stands when his former club, Sevilla, took down Roma in the final of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League on penalties.

The couple met for the first time in 2019 in Buenos Aires, when Montiel used to play for River Plate. Moreover, when the 26-year-old was signed by the La Liga side Sevilla in 2021, she also moved to Spain with him.

Premier League's Nottingham Forest agreed on a £9.5 million deal to sign Gonzalo Montiel

Gonzalo Montiel started his senior career in 2016 with Argentine Primera División side, River Plate. After five years with Los Millonarios, he signed a deal with Sevilla in 2021. However, he became a renowned star in the world of football after he performed well for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Moreover, earlier this year, he also won the UEFA Europa League title with Sevilla. But the 26-year-old has now called it a time with the Spanish club and has joined Premier League side, Nottingham Forest.

According to the Sun, the Premier League club has agreed on a £9.5 million deal with Sevilla to sign the 26-year-old full-back. Since joining the La Liga side in 2021, Montiel made a total of 72 appearances for the Los Nervionenses.

With two major successes in the recent past, Nottingham Forest would hope that he brings that winning touch to their ranks also.