Meet Kaylee Ramman, Manchester City star Nathan Ake’s wife who uses recycled plastic in making fashionable bikinis

Manchester City star Nathan Ake's wife Kaylee Rahman is doing something very beneficial for the environment. She uses recycled plastics to make fashionable bikinis. She has an affinity for spending time on the beach and is often spotted with Ake on the seaside.

Rahman is a blog writer. She gives the fans a glimpse of her lifestyle through those blogs. Apart from that, Kaylee is a fitness enthusiast as well. She is also an avid travel lover.

Ake's better half also loves to go on fancy dinner dates with her partner. Speaking about how she likes to spend time with the Manchester City player, Rahman told Sports World Magazine (via The Sun):

"When both of us have a day, we mainly like to chill. We take our dog to the beach for a walk, grab lunch somewhere, see a movie in the cinema or cook a nice home-made meal from scratch together."

She added:

"Both of us are very ambitious, so we obviously hope to make the most out of our careers and reach the highest possible. Other than that, staying healthy and happy is the most important thing!"

Nathan Ake has been an important player for Manchester City this season

Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake has been a mainstay in the defense for Manchester City this season. The defender started as the Cityzens won the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Ake helped the team win the treble as Pep Guardiola's side also won the Premier League and FA Cup this season. Speaking about the Dutch defender, Guardiola said earlier this season (via GOAL):

"He has been fundamental. I learned this season when you play against [Bukayo] Saka, Vinicius [Junior], [Gabriel] Martinelli, and [Mohamed] Salah or [Sadio] Mane in the past, you need a proper defender to win duels one v one. Or, in the Champions League, at that level, they need one action to beat you and Nathan gave us that boost that I didn't have in the past. The biggest boost was having a proper defender and in the past we didn't have it and Nathan, [Manuel] Akanji, and [Kyle] Walker did it."

Ake made 41 appearances for the Cityzens across competitions this season. He helped them keep 16 clean sheets across competitions in what was a remarkable season for the club.

