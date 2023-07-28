Following the conspicuous interest of Manchester United, Denmark and Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund has become one of the most popular young prospects in the summer transfer window.

As a result of his increased popularity, fans have become eager to know about the Danish striker's love interest.

Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund is currently dating Laura Rhod Sondergaard. She has also been pictured supporting her partner from the stands a number of times. Sondergaard is also from Denmark, and as of now, she's 19 years old.

It's yet not revealed when and how they started dating. However, the pair made their relationship public when they shared a picture together in March earlier this year.

Moreover, Sondergaard was also present in the stands when Hojlund scored a hat-trick against Finland in the European Qualifiers, where the couple shared a kiss.

Rasmus Hojlund and his girlfriend, Laura Rhod Sondergaard, are also quite active on social media, and they love sharing pictures and updates with their fans and followers regularly.

On her Instagram account, Sondergaard has more than 6,000 followers, and the 20-year-old attacker never misses a chance to add words of praise to her posts.

Sondergaard loves traveling and never misses sharing images from exotic locations. She recently posted pictures from the Spanish island of Mallorca with Hojlund in tow.

Sondergaard has also uploaded images of trips to Bali in Indonesia and Maldives.

Manchester United are optimistic about signing Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund

Since the summer transfer window got underway, Manchester United have made it clear that they'll be going forward with the signing of young Danish attacker Rasmus Hojlund. He has been a top prospect on the radar of the Red Devils, who have been looking for a proper striker since last year.

Cristiano Ronaldo was initially expected to lead the Red Devils in the 2022–23 season under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag. However, following his abrupt departure post-World Cup, Wout Weghorst was signed by the side on loan from Burnley. Nevertheless, he also failed to impress and leave a mark at Old Trafford.

UF @UtdFaithfuls NEW!



Fabrizio: "Manchester United are preparing a new attack [bid] for Rasmus Højlund this weekend (could be today/tomorrow). Hojlund is OBSESSED with United. He wants to go to Manchester United." [YT]



pic.twitter.com/LbOgdYUwOa NEW!Fabrizio: "Manchester United are preparing a new attack [bid] for Rasmus Højlund this weekend (could be today/tomorrow). Hojlund is OBSESSED with United. He wants to go to Manchester United." [YT]

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are confident that they will complete his signing for around €60 million. Paris Saint-Germain also made a €50 million bid for the forward, but Hojlund has shown interest in the Old Trafford club.

Hence, Manchester United's pursuit of a proper striker can come to an end with the signing of Hojlund. Playing for Atalanta last season, the Dane made 32 Serie A appearances, scoring nine goals and providing four assists.