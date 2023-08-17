Meet Olly Ashall-Bott, the rugby star who slid into England midfielder Georgia Stanway’s DMs before dating her

Georgia Stanway has become a fan favorite after the England Lionesses' fairytale run in the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup. Hence, zealots have shown interest in knowing about the love life of the English attacking midfielder.

Georgia Stanway started her youth career in the beautiful game with Blackburn Rovers. However, after a year with the Riversiders, she joined Manchester City in 2015.

Consequently, after spending seven years at the Etihad, she signed a new contract with Bayern Munich, where she has been doing a praiseworthy job. Nevertheless, the attacking midfielder is currently in a relationship with Olly Ashall-Bott.

Olly Ashall-Bott was born in Cheshire, England, on November 24, 1997. Consequently, he plays as a fullback and winger for Toulouse Olympique in the French Rugby League Championship. In addition to his current stature, he has also been a part of teams such as the Widnes Vikings and the Huddersfield Giants.

Consequently, the Toulouse Olympique star has been dating the 24-year-old since 2018. Olly Ashall-Bott slid into the DM's of Georgia Stanway in the same year, and following a fortunate turn of events, they found love. Therefore, during vacations and off-season, the couple spent quality time in the Rugby player's hometown, Widnes, Cheshire.

Olly Ashall-Bott has also been supportive of Georgia Stanway’s football career. Last year, when she won the 2022 Women's Euros, he said:

"It sounds weird, but it feels like I played in it myself. Because we're so close, I think I got the same feeling as her – maybe not quite as much, but I still feel like I won as well. And sharing moments like that with her is just incredible for me. There's a video of me on TV giving her a hug at Wembley, memories like that you never forget."

The Rugby star also stated that he knows almost all the England women's football team players because he has been together with Georgia Stanway for a long time.

England Lionesses and Georgia Stanway took down Australia to reach their first-ever World Cup final

Playing at the fully-packed Stadium Australia, the England Lionesses relinquished the Matildas' hopes of a FIFA Women's World Cup title on Wednesday (August 16).

Ella Toone broke the deadlock in the first half, giving the 2022 Women's Euro champions the lead against Australia. Nevertheless, in the second half, the Matildas' skipper, Sam Kerr, managed to equalize the scoreline.

However, with valiant efforts from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo, they sealed the victory, with the scoreboard reading 3-1. Consequently, England will be locking horns against Spain for the final crown on August 20.