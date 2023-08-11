Meet Paola Salazar, Chelsea and Liverpool target Moises Caicedo’s childhood sweetheart who was crowned as queen of the Carnival of the Americas

In the last few weeks, Moises Caicedo has become the main source of attention in the world of football, following Chelsea and Liverpool's interest in the young midfielder. Another thing that has caught the attention of fans is the love interest of the Ecuadorian football player.

Moises Caicedo has always tried to keep his love life private but it is known that the Brighton star is currently in a relationship with Paola Salazar. Moreover, the couple regularly shares their loved-up pictures on their social media accounts.

Paola Salazar works as a professional model, and she has been recently crowned as the queen of the Carnival of the Americas, in the province of Los Ríos, Ecuador. According to the Daily Mail, the couple first met each other when they were teenagers. Consequently, they officially got into a relationship in the summer of 2019.

Moises Caicedo and Paola Salazar also celebrated the Ecuadorian model's birthday together at a restaurant in London last year. The Brighton star also uploaded a few snaps from the celebration on Instagram.

Moises Caicedo rejects Liverpool's record bid following his interest in Chelsea

Liverpool initially reached an agreement with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for £110 million, and the bid also broke the British record.

"Brighton held an auction with a midnight cut-off on Thursday, with Liverpool the highest bidders. Chelsea’s bid for the 21-year-old was up to £100 million. Personal terms are yet to be agreed between Caicedo and Liverpool, but are expected to be a formality, with a medical planned for Friday." David Ornstein wrote in The Athletic.

However, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Ecuadorian football player has refused the offer made by Jurgen Klopp's side. This is because he wants to join Chelsea instead.

Before Liverpool and Chelsea, Arsenal were also participants in the pursuit of the Ecuadorian star. However, the Gunners' £70 million bid was immediately turned down by Brighton's owner, Tony Bloom, in January. Mikel Arteta later completed the signing of former West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the summer transfer window.

Jurgen Klopp also confirmed the record transfer of the defensive midfielder. However, the deal is far from reaching a conclusion, as nothing has been confirmed from the player's side.

According to Football Transfers, Brighton conducted secret talks with Liverpool following his transfer. The Ecuadorian football player has also been 'fuming' over his club's decision to prefer the Reds over the likes of Chelsea.