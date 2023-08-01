Meet Philine Roepstorff, ex-Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner’s former partner, who returns to Premier League with winger for newly promoted club

Former Arsenal hero Nicklas Bendtner's ex-partner Philine Roepstorff is set to return to the Premier League with her current partner Jacob Bruun Larsen. Bendtner was in a three-year-long relationship with Roepstorff before the pair split in 2021. They had a reality show together, named 'Bendtner & Philine'.

Roepstorff is now set to return to the Premier League, as Bruun Larsen has completed a season-long loan move to newly promoted Burnley from Hoffenheim. The winger previously played for Anderlecht, where Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was the manager two years ago.

The 5' 10" beauty recently posted an image of herself and Larsen on Instagram and asked fans for recommendations for a place to stay in the Manchester area (via The Sun):

"We're moving to the Manchester area. Send all your recommendations - we need them. The next few days we're looking full time for a place to stay. So sorry if I'm not on my phone as much. We also need to get rid of our house in Germany."

Bendtner, meanwhile, is a cult hero among Arsenal fans for his activities both on and off the pitch. He made 171 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 47 goals and providing 22 assists.

What Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said about team's US tour?

Arsenal's pre-season tour in the United States came to an end with a 5-3 win against Barcelona. They played the MLS All Stars, Barca and Manchester United.

Manager Mikel Arteta was happy with the way the pre-season went as the Spaniard expressed contentment with how the team performed. Arteta said after the Barca game (via the Gunners' website):

"It leaves us with a really good feeling. It was a good way as well for the team to say thank you because we have been hosted in the best possible way.

"We had a great time, we shared the facilities of the Rams as well in LA. This is our ownership, so it was a special day for them as well."

The Gunners ended last season as the Premier League runner-ups and will look to improve that performance. They take on AS Monaco at the Emirates in their next friendly.