Meet Sofia Toache, West Ham new boy Edson Alvarez’s partner who couldn’t move in with him in Amsterdam while at Ajax due to being minor

West Ham United have roped in Edson Alvarez as a replacement for Declan Rice after the latter left the club to join Arsenal in the ongoing summer transfer window, We take a look at the Mexican defensive midfielder's partner Sofia Toache.

Alvarez played for Ajax from 2019 to 2023 before joining the Hammers. He joined the club after a spell with Liga MX side Club America. Alvarez made 147 appearances for the Eredivisie side, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists.

However, Alvarez's partner, Toache, couldn't move to the Netherlands as she was considered a minor in the country. Toache, a social media influencer and model, has close to 131K followers on Instagram.

Toache can often be seen sharing selfies, vacation snaps, and photos with her partner Edson Alvarez on the platform. She has a daughter, Valentina, with the Mexico international, who was born in October of 2019.

Edson Alvarez pens farewell message after leaving Ajax to join West Ham

The defensive midfielder was signed from Ajax for £35.4 million by West Ham. He has so far made 69 appearances for his national team and is expected to be an important player for the Hammers.

Alvarez seemed emotional as he brought an end to his stint at Amsterdam. He penned a farewell message on social media, which translates to:

"It is difficult to find the words at this moment to say goodbye to this beautiful club that gave me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. I will be forever grateful for all the support and all the love shown over the years. They have been moments that I will carry forever in my heart."

Alvarez continued:

"Since I put on the shirt I knew the commitment and responsibility I had, and I always fought for you. It is time to follow my path, but you will always have a friend, a follower and a great fan in me."

Edson Alvarez's qualities as a player are well appreciated and the midfielder was previously a target for Chelsea. However, his career in London is set to start with West Ham and fans will keep a keen eye on how the 25-year-old settles in the English top-flight.