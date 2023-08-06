Meet Stella Maxwell, the Victoria’s Secret supermodel who dated Miley Cyrus and Kristen Stewart before kissing Kylian Mbappe at charity event

Kylian Mbappe's love life has always garnered the interest of football fans. Recently, he was reported to be in a relationship with transgender model Ines Rau. However, before dating the Playboy star, he was romantically involved with Belgian model Stella Maxwell.

Maxwell was born in Brussels on May 15, 1990. She always wanted to pursue a career in modeling. Thus, her dream became a reality when she was scouted by a modeling agency during her college days in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Since then, she has been fairly successful in the field. She Has posed for luxury brands such as Alexander McQueen, Asos, H&M, Karl Lagerfeld, Roberto Cavalli, and more. In addition to that, she has also been a part of Victoria's Secret Angel and the fashion magazine, Vogue.

Maxwell is openly queer and has dated a couple of towering personalities from different fields in the past. For a brief period in 2015, she was romantically involved with Miley Cyrus. Moreover, from December 2016 to late 2018, she was in a relationship with American actress Kristen Stewart.

Consequently, in 2022, she was reportedly romantically linked to Paris Saint-Germain star, Kylian Mbappe. The two were also pictured together at the Cannes Film Festival, last year. The Belgian model and the football star looked really affectionate in each other's company, as Maxwell also kissed Mbappe on the cheek. Interestingly, before Mbappe, all of Stella Maxwell's known exes were women.

Who is Kylian Mbappe's current girlfriend?

Kylian Mbappe has always preferred keeping his dating life personal. However, his name has always been the subject of a lot of speculation and rumors throughout the years. Earlier this year, he was linked to transgender model Ines Rau.

However, according to a report by MARCA, the Frenchman is currently dating Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram. She was born in Kortrijk on October 26, 1994. Before Mbappe, she was in a relationship with Dutch football player Gregory van der Wiel.

However, due to personal reasons, the couple separated in 2022. They also have two kids together: Naleya and Zaylee Rose van der Wiel, who were born in 2018 and 2021, respectively. Gregory van der Wiel also played for Paris Saint-Germain from 2012 to 2016 before he moved to the Turkish professional football club, Fenerbahce, in 2017.

The Dutch full-back played his last match in 2019 for Toronto FC. Since then, he has been out of the game because of mental issues and depression.