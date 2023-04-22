Meet Taylor Ward, Riyad Mahrez’s wife who was romantically linked to Argentina superstar in the past

Riyad Mahrez has been married to Taylor Ward since 2021. Taylor was romantically linked with former Argentina superstar Sergio Aguero in the past. She is the daughter of The Real Housewives of Cheshire star Dawn Ward.

Taylor grew up living a lavish lifestyle. She was brought up in a £15 million mansion. The 12.5-acre space had 11 bedrooms, one swimming pool and one cinema room.

She attended the prestigious Rugby school, which costs around £35,000 per year. Also, even before Taylor passed her driving test, her parents bought her a £24,000 Mercedes.

Taylor Ward has a degree in fashion and she currently boasts around 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Taylor married Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez in 2021. The Algerian footballer reportedly proposed to her with a £400k ring. A source close to the couple spoke about the engagement (via The Sun):

"Taylor was not expecting this at all, and was utterly over the moon. She and Riyad make an amazing couple, and they're so loved-up. Riyad chose the ring himself and had it specially made. There was a massive, champagne-fuelled celebration party afterwards.

They started living together in early 2021 in a £2 million Cheshire mansion.

Riyad Mahrez's wife Taylor Ward revealed her desire to own a fashion brand

Riyad Mahrez's wife, Taylor Ward, is a fashionista. Her degree in fashion is not the only thing that shows her passion, Ward almost never fails to stun her fans on social media.

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News in 2018, Ward spoke about her interest in owning a fashion brand. She was not married to Mahrez at that point in time. Ward said:

“My ambition has always been to have my own fashion brand, until then I want to learn more about the industry. Dad has always been the parent looking out for our school reports and very strict on the education and career front, and mum has people always been very career-oriented and encouraged us to have drive and ambition.”

Ward and Mahrez are in a happy relationship. The pair upload images with one another on social media from time to time. Ward also uploads a lot of selfies on Instagram.

Poll : 0 votes