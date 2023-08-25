Meet Tom Lockyer, Luton Town captain who collapsed during Championship playoff final and underwent heart surgery before Premier League season

The third gameweek of the 2023-24 Premier League season kicked off with Chelsea hosting Luton Town, led by Tom Lockyer, at Stamford Bridge, on Friday (August 25). Life does not get easier for the Hatters, who had lost 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their opener.

Lockyer, though, is determined to guide Luton Town to Premier League safety this season despite the odds stacked against them. Managed by Rob Edwards, the Hatters have made 10 additions to their ranks with the hope of avoiding relegation.

Luton earned promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship playoffs last season. They beat Sunderland 4-1 on aggregate in the semifinals before a 7-6 win over Coventry City in the final. That marked their return to the top flight for the first time in 31 years.

Tom Lockyer played a key role in Luton's road to promotion, making 39 appearances in the Championship season. The center-back helped Edwards' side keep 17 clean sheets and bagged three goals and an assist.

The Wales international also captained the Hatters in the playoffs in the absence of captain Sonny Bradley. However, he was forced off the pitch 12 minutes into the Championship final at Wembley after collapsing on the field, leaving fans concerned.

Lockyer, 28, went on to regain full fitness over the summer after undergoing a heart surgery. The defender put pen to paper on a new deal with Luton in the first week of July despite his previous contract expiring on June 30. The length of the contract remains undisclosed.

Luton Town named Tom Lockyer as captain ahead of 2023-24 season

Luton Town announced that Sonny Bradley would leave at the end of the 2022-23 season ahead of the Championship playoffs. Lockyer became a favorite to take the armband, having captained the side on several occasions last term. The club officially announced the decision earlier this month.

Tom Lockyer has undoubtedly had an inspiring journey in football. He began his senior career at Bristol Rovers after spending a significant chunk of his youth days at Cardiff City. The defender played in the National League, the fifth tier of the English league football system, with the Pirates.

The center-back spent the 2019-20 season at Charlton Athletic, making 43 Championship appearances. He moved to Luton the following summer and has since played 104 games across competitions for them. He also became the first player to captain the Hatters in the Premier League era.