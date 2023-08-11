Meet Zeki Amdouni, Switzerland’s next superstar who makes Premier League debut for Burnley against Manchester City

Zeki Amdouni made his debut for Burnley against Manchester City in the Premier League opening matchday showdown at Turf Moor on Friday (August 11). Amdouni, 22, joined the Clarets from FC Basel this summer.

He scored 22 goals and provided five assists for the Swiss club before joining Burnley. Apart from Basel, Amdouni has also played for FC Lausanne-Sport and FC Stade-Lausanne-Ouchy.

The centre forward has also scored five goals in as many appearances for the Switzerland national team. Born on December 4, 2000, Amdouni is a highly touted prospect and is considered the future of Swiss football by many. O

n joining the Clarets, Zeki Amdouni said (via Burnley's website):

“I’m very happy to be here, and I’m excited to start. The last two months were very important to me. I spoke to the coach, and he really wanted me.

"Also, I really wanted to work with him; for me, that’s the most important. For my career, to choose a good club, where the coach wants you is important to me."

He added about how eager he is to show his quality in the Premier League:

“I know the Premier League is best league in the world. It’s not easy for sure but I am confident with the coach, and the staff, I can do good things here.”

What Burley manager Vincent Kompany has said about Zeki Amdouni

Burnley took the Championships by storm during the 2022-23 season under Vincent Kompany, as the former Manchester City defender guided them to Premier League.

The team have made reinforcements as well, and Zeki Amdouni is expected to be a key player in their attack this season. Speaking about the Swiss forward, Kompany said:

"He’s been on our radar for quite a while now. Zeki is such a goal threat. The way he can play the final pass creates so many assists, and thanks to the amount of work he puts in on the pitch - he scores plenty himself."

Kompany added:

"He’s a very intelligent footballer, technically gifted and with a great work ethic. He works really hard! We’re looking forward to working with him. He’s a big talent."

Zeki Amdouni will be up for a tough test in his first game in the Premier League, as Burnley play defending champions Manchester City. A good performance against Pep Guardiola's team, though, could elevate the attacker's profile.