“Meeting and chatting with friends” – Sergio Ramos poses for picture with Real Madrid duo after warm reunion

Sergio Ramos posted a message on Instagram after reuniting with former Real Madrid teammates Luka Modric and Dani Ceballos.

Ramos left Los Blancos in 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer after spending 16 years at the club. He left the Santiago Bernabeu as a bona fide legend, making 671 appearances and winning 22 trophies.

The 180-cap Spain international posted a photo on his Instagram story with Modric and Ceballos and wrote (h/t @ElChiringuitoTV on X):

"Meetings and chats with friends"

Ramos and Modric were a regular fixture in Real Madrid's starting XI for the nine years they spent together. Ceballos' role in Los Merengues' squad, however, hasn't been as prominent since he joined the club six years ago.

Modric's contract was renewed for a year this summer while Ceballos, 27, signed a new four-year deal in June. The Spaniard is currently sidelined with an injury while the 37-year-old Croatian came on for 10 minutes in his team's 2-0 La Liga win over Athletic Bilbao on 13 August.

After the signing of Jude Bellingham and the freeing up of Eduardo Camavinga from left-back duties, both Modric and Ceballos could struggle for playing time this season.

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos yet to find a new club after PSG release

Sergio Ramos left PSG as a free agent this summer after two years at the club. But he is yet to find a new club.

The 37-year-old, as per Marca (h/t Football-Espana) is yet to decide on a new club. It is believed that his preference is to stay in Europe rather than move to the MLS or the Saudi Pro League.

It remains to be seen if a club competing for the UEFA Champions League makes an offer for Ramos. He is likely to command a high salary, considering he was earning around $230,000 in gross weekly wages at PSG (h/t Capology).

It doesn't seem likely that the 2010 FIFA World Cup winner will retire from the sport. In an interview with Esquire (h/t AS) in April, the former Real Madrid defender said:

"The day I stop for good, maybe I’ll enjoy it suddenly, but in the meantime I plan to keep fighting, learning and winning. The ambition and the hope of continuing to add titles to my list of wins are what get me going every morning."

Ramos has won every major trophy on offer at the club and international level.