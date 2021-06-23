Megan Rapinoe stars as USWNT announces roster for Tokyo Olympics

The United States Women's National Soccer Team (USWNT) head coach Vlatko Andonovski announced an 18-member roster for the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. The squad features 17 FIFA Women's World Cup winners, that includes familiar names like Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd, and Alex Morgan.

The average age of USWNT heading into the Tokyo Olympics is 30.8 years old, the oldest in US history since women's football was introduced in 1996.

They have won the gold medal on four occasions, with the 2012 London Olympics being the last time they topped the podium. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, the USWNT was knocked out by Sweden in the quarter-finals following a penalty shootout.

Also Read: Is Megan Rapinoe married? All you need to know about the Victoria's Secret spokesperson's relationship with Sue Bird

USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski has said that the selection has been made after due consideration of a variety of factors.

"It’s been a long process to get to this point, longer than anyone thought it would be, but we've collected a lot of information on the players over the past year and a half in training in their club matches and in international games and we’re confident that we’ve selected the team with the best chance for success in Japan."

Full USWNT squad for the Tokyo Olympics

Carli Lloyd will become the oldest U.S. Olympic soccer player in history at 39 when she takes the field in Tokyo Olympics (Photo by Chuck Burton/Getty Images)

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards: Tobin Heath (Unattached), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)

Stars in stripes 🤩



The new uniform is here!

👉 https://t.co/0akegqRudX pic.twitter.com/OHiY5cJowq — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 16, 2021

Group stage schedule for USWNT (All timings are local - UTC + 9)

Sweden vs United States - 21 July, 17:30, Tokyo Stadium

New Zealand vs United States - 24 July, 20:30, Saitama Stadium 2002

United Stadium vs Australia - 27 July, 17:00, Kashima Stadium

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee