Memphis Depay admits he could still move to Barcelona in January

Lyon attacker Memphis Depay has been talking about the possibility of moving to Barcelona when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Dutch international was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, but missed out on a late transfer to Camp Nou after the Catalan giants were prevented from signing him due to financial reasons. The club has struggled financially due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona saw a mass exodus of players this summer, as new boss Ronald Koeman sought to get rid of players that he did not see as a part his plans for the club. Barcelona parted ways with the likes of Luis Suarez, Nelson Semedo, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic, Artur Melo, and Jean-Clair Todibo.

Ronald Koeman was interested in reuniting with Depay, a player that he spent two years coaching during his stint as manager of the Dutch national side. Barcelona, however, did not have the required funds to sign Depay before the end of the transfer window.

Memphis Depay could still complete Barcelona move

In an interview with Algemeen Dagblad, Memphis Depay was quoted saying, "We will see, soon it will be January again. We'll have wait and see how things are.

"It's not that I'm definitely going, but it's more likely there will be clubs in for me soon. I'm 26 and almost free, so you can expect clubs to be interested in me, no?" said Depay.

Memphis Depay is entering the final year of his contract with Lyon, which means that he could attract more interest come January. Barcelona had reportedly agreed a fee of €5 million plus €10 million, before the deal collapsed.

Memphis Depay has seen a major resurgence in his football career after joining Lyon from Manchester United in the in January of 2017. Depay was signed by Manchester United in the summer of 2015 for £25 million, after being top-scorer of the Eredivise in the previous season, and winning the Dutch Footballer of the Year award.

Depay was given the number 7 shirt at Manchester United, with the Red Devils expecting him to be the successor to Cristiano Ronaldo. Depay, however struggled in his season and a half at United, failing to come to grips with the speed and physicality of the Premier League.

Manchester United sought to cut their losses by selling Depay to Lyon for £16 million the following season. Depay has renewed his career at Lyon, scoring 47 goals in 108 Ligue 1 appearances for the club, and playing a starring role in the French club's journey to semi-finals of the Champions League last season.

Depay is now keen on taking the step up to a top level European club once more. The Dutchman made no secret of his desire to join Koeman at Barcelona in the summer, but will now have to wait till January to see if his wish comes true.