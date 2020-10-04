Lyon sporting director claims Memphis Depay will not leave for Barcelona

According to Le Progress, Lyon forward Memphis Depay will not be joining Barcelona this summer. Memphis has been a top target for Barcelona this summer, with new boss Ronald Koeman reportedly keen on a reunion after their two-year stint together with the Dutch international team.

Barcelona have been eager to sign a replacement for Luis Suarez, who left the club to join Atletico Madrid last week. He joined Barca's La Liga rivals after being told by Ronald Koeman that he is not a part of his plans for the 2020-21 season.

Barcelona have focused on selling fringe players who do not have a future at the club in the eyes of the manager and hierarchy this summer. They have sold Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo, and Arthur Melo as they enter a new era under Koeman.

Barcelona are now switching their focus to adding new players to the club, and already sealed the signing of Sergino Dest from Ajax earlier this week. Dest was heavily linked with a move to Bayern this summer, but Barcelona beat the German champions to signing the highly-rated full-back.

Barcelona are now looking to sign an attacker, and have identified Lyon attacker Memphis Depay as the right man for the job. Memphis is reportedly valued at €40 million by Lyon.

Barcelona are pushing to complete the signing of Memphis Depay after the departure of Luis Suarez, reports Mundo Deportivo ✍️ pic.twitter.com/om5KnJt8FP — Goal (@goal) September 27, 2020

Barcelona are set for disappointment in their pursuit of Memphis Depay

Olympique Lyonnais v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Semi Final

Barcelona are set to fail in their pursuit of Memphis though, with Lyon sporting director Jean Michel-Aulas saying that he wanted the club's business wrapped up by Friday.

"The deadline has passed-neither Memphis nor Auoar are going to leave. They will train today and be in the squad tomorrow," said Aulas in an interview with Le Progres.

Advertisement

Lyon have had a slow start to their 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign, earning only six points in their opening five games. Aulas attributed Lyon's disappointing start to his players being distracted by the attention they are receiving from some of the top clubs in Europe.

Lyon will not allow Houssem Aouar or Memphis Depay to leave this summer, according to multiple reports in France pic.twitter.com/aDO7KkR01H — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 3, 2020

Lyon reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, where they lost to eventual champions Bayern Munich. Lyon sporting director Aulas, and manager Rudi Garcia, are keen to return Lyon to winning ways, so selling Memphis could now be off the table.