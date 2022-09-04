"Mental how overrated he is," "Don't get the hype at all" - Arsenal star gets ripped apart for his 'bang average' performance in 3-1 Manchester United defeat

Arsenal fans have reason to be displeased with the team's performance against Manchester United, with the Gunners leaving Old Trafford without any points. While some players may have performed better than others, the Gooners were particularly unhappy with the efforts of goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Prior to the clash on Sunday, the goalkeeper conceded four goals in five games, helping the Gunners to one of their best-ever starts to a Premier League season. However, facing Manchester United, Ramsdale slumped in form, eventually conceding three goals.

While the goals could mostly be chalked off to poor defending, rather than bad goalkeeping, Arsenal fans believe Ramsdale was rather average and could have done better.

They took to Twitter to share their opinion about the former Sheffield United man, slamming his efforts in between the sticks. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Chiddy 🇳🇬 @chiddyafc Why did Ramsdale give him the whole far post Why did Ramsdale give him the whole far post

🦑 @tmzette Ramsdale is so pants man guy dived near post from a 1v1 Ramsdale is so pants man guy dived near post from a 1v1

Anfield Fix 🇵🇸 @AnfieIdFix Exceptional finish from Antony. Really poor keeping from Ramsdale. He kinda came off his line to go 1v1 before pausing, and then bizarrely got sent the wrong way when it was completely obvious Antony wouldn’t be shooting into the near post 🤣 Exceptional finish from Antony. Really poor keeping from Ramsdale. He kinda came off his line to go 1v1 before pausing, and then bizarrely got sent the wrong way when it was completely obvious Antony wouldn’t be shooting into the near post 🤣

Pi @mcitypi Ramsdale and Ederson using their ball playing ability to sneak into the XIs Ramsdale and Ederson using their ball playing ability to sneak into the XIs https://t.co/6tLG2fL5OQ

- @danmarchh Never understood the Ramsdale hype Never understood the Ramsdale hype

JW @jed_w Mental how overrated Ramsdale is. Bang average Mental how overrated Ramsdale is. Bang average

Abul (AbzTalks) @AbzTalks1 I’m sorry but Ramsdale is so overrated. I don’t get all the hype 🤷🏽‍♂️ I’m sorry but Ramsdale is so overrated. I don’t get all the hype 🤷🏽‍♂️

H @hazfcb_ Ramsdale is really overrated Ramsdale is really overrated

The England international will hope he can improve on his goalkeeping ahead of the Gunners' midweek Europa League clash against FC Zurich. With tough games coming against Everton and PSV before October, Ramsdale will hope he can return to strong form and guide his side to clean sheets.

Marcus Rashford guides Manchester United to win over Arsenal in Premier League clash

It was a memorable day for Marcus Rashford as the forward scored a brace to put Manchester United ahead and cement the game in their favor. The Gunners failed to stop the Englishman, who also picked up an assist, turning provider for the first goal of the game.

Rashford latched onto the ball in the box and wasted little time in twisting to pass a through-ball to new United signing Antony, who placed it into the bottom corner. Bukayo Saka pounced on a loose ball to equalize after an error from the Red Devils handed the Gunners the ball on the break.

However, Rashford wasn't done. The striker timed his run brilliantly to receive a threaded through-pass from Bruno Fernandes, before putting it past Ramsdale to send Manchester United back into the lead.

Although Arsenal went on to dominate the game heavily, pushing to find an equalizer, they failed to make it happen, and Rashford punished them once more.

A Christian Eriksen pass saw the forward meet Ramsdale once more, and he had no issues putting it past the Gunners goalkeeper to end the match 3-1.

