“Mentality to score the winner at Anfield” – Agbonlahor hits back at Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp as verbal row intensifies

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit back at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his comments on the former striker's rant about Manchester United.

The Red Devils suffered a humiliating 4-0 loss against Brentford last weekend (August 13). Speaking on talkSPORT after the match, Agbonlahor, ripped into Manchester United, criticizing the team and calling out individual players.

Erik ten Hag's side will now face Liverpool at Old Trafford on August 22.

In a press conference ahead of the match, Klopp gave his thoughts on Agbonlahor's comments on Manchester United. He said:

“It was obviously not a nice week for United after the Brentford game. We forget in these moments how good Brentford are. I watched the first half and I drove home and coincidentally listen to talkSPORT and Gabby Agbonlahor… he lost against us 6-0 in my first year."

He added:

“I couldn’t remember him as a mentality monster on the pitch, but what he said about Manchester United in that show, I was close to calling in. I was close to calling in and telling him you forgot completely you’ve been a player. It was unbelievable."

The former Aston Villa striker has now hit back at Klopp's comments. He shared a picture on his Instagram where he can be seen celebrating a goal against the Reds in Villa's 1-0 win at Anfield in 2014. He captioned the post:

"Flashback Friday- mentality to score the winner at anfield…"

While Agbonlahor shared the post to perhaps hit back at Klopp, the former Aston Villa striker hasn't won a game against a team managed by the German. The goal referenced in his Instagram post came against a Brendan Rodgers-managed Liverpool.

Chris Sutton predicts Liverpool's match against Manchester United

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for the North West derby at Old Trafford on Monday. He believes that the visitors will secure a 5-1 victory against their arch-rivals. In his column for the BBC, Sutton wrote:

"Maybe United's players will run around a little bit more this week than they did against Brentford but they need to find some heart. Unless something happens this week that triggers a change in attitude in the squad, I don't see it happening."

He added:

"The home crowd will be willing them to take the game to Liverpool, and if they do that, then they are in big trouble because that's when Klopp's side are at their best. They won 5-0 at Old Trafford last season and it is going to be a similar story this time although I am going to give United a goal just to lift their spirits a little."

Liverpool are yet to register a win this season after they drew their first match 2-2 with Fulham. The Reds followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, United have lost both of their league matches this season. The Red Devils suffered a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion before being defeated 4-0 by Brentford.

