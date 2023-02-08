Turkish defender Merih Demiral recently confirmed that he has put up a signed Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus jersey for auction to raise funds for earthquake victims in Turkey. He has now provided an update on the situation, tweeting that Ronaldo's jersey has received the highest bid so far.

The Portuguese superstar's jersey has received a bid of €52,500, highest so far among all jerseys on auction. Leonardo Bonucci's Juventus jersey and Paulo Dybala's AS Roma jersey were also in the auction pool. Bonucci's jersey has received a bid of €14,824, while the highest bid for Dybala's jersey is €17,295.

Former Juventus man Demiral further tweeted:

"Today, we will continue to donate by phone calls from all over the world. Many thanks to everyone.."

The central defender currently plays for Serie A side Atalanta. Merih Demiral and Ronaldo were teammates over two seasons for Juventus, sharing the pitch 25 times.

Demiral's home country Turkey was hit by a massive earthquake on February 6. Thousands of people have been severely affected as search and rescue operations continue.

Merih Demiral and Cristiano Ronaldo were good friends at Juventus

Over the two seasons that Merih Demiral and Cristiano Ronaldo spent together in Turin, the pair became very close friends.

After the Portuguese ace left Juventus to make a return to Manchester United in 2021, Demiral wrote on his Instagram:

“It was a pleasure to play alongside you. Being a part of your story will always be special. Best of luck in your new life my brother. See you at the Champions League nights.”

Ronaldo and Merih Demiral faced off in the UEFA Champions League when Manchester United squared off against Atalanta in the 2021-22 season when the defender was on loan at La Dea. Following the Italian's side's exit from the tournament, Demiral said (via Football Italia):

“Ronaldo and I are really close, he’s always helped me a lot and we often chat on Whatsapp, He is one of the most special people I’ve ever met.”

The central defender also extended his hand of support following Portugal's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He claimed that regardless of the outcome, the legendary No. 7 will remain at GOAT of the beautiful game.

He tweeted:

"This changes nothing. He is the GOAT and will forever be. Hero of me and many of us."

Merih Demiral @Merihdemiral This changes nothing. He is the GOAT and will forever be. Hero of me and many of us. #Cristiano This changes nothing. He is the GOAT and will forever be. Hero of me and many of us. #Cristiano

