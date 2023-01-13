“Messed up again”, “Trash af” – Fans rip apart Chelsea star for being ‘absolutely crap’ in 2-1 loss against Fulham

Chelsea fans on Twitter slandered Kepa Arrizabalaga for his below-par performance during the Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage on January 12.

The game marked the debut of Joao Felix as a Blue. Felix was a livewire throughout the first half of the game.

It was Fulham, however, who scored first. Willian's deflected effort found the back of the net in the 25th minute of the game. The Brazilian refused to celebrate against his former club in an honorable gesture.

Kalidou Koulibaly managed to find the equalizer for Graham Potter's team in the 47th minute of the match.

Joao Felix's debut ended in an unexpected manner, though. The Portuguese attacker was sent off in the 58th minute for a high challenge on Fulham right-back Kenny Tete. Felix will be suspended for three games after receiving a straight red card.

The proceedings took an even worse turn for Potter's team when Fulham once again took the lead in the 73rd minute. Andreas Pereira, formerly of Manchester United, delivered a delicious cross into the area.

Carlos Vinicius rose the highest to find the back of the net. Fans, however, blamed Kepa for how he dealt with the cross inside the area. The Spanish custodian was indecisive in his movement and was left in no-man's land.

Vinicius, who replaced Aleksandr Mitrovic in the starting lineup, made no mistake in heading past Kepa.

Fans on Twitter pointed out that after a surprise career resurgence, Kepa is back in his element and is once again making costly errors.

Kepa's role in Manchester City's goal at Stamford Bridge on January 5 was also questionable. He had a few nervy moments against Fulham as well.

Fans slammed the Spaniard for his performance during Chelsea's defeat. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Kepa is absolutely crap! Cost Chelsea 6 points in the last two games because he's like Drakula. Allergic to crosses Kepa is absolutely crap! Cost Chelsea 6 points in the last two games because he's like Drakula. Allergic to crosses

Vithushan Ehantharajah @Vitu_E Kepa leaves more than a Test opener Kepa leaves more than a Test opener

amadí @amadoit__ Kepa thought we were forgetting about him and needed a reminder. fair play. Kepa thought we were forgetting about him and needed a reminder. fair play.

Scott Saunders @_scottsaunders Man. As if there wasn't enough wrong with Chelsea. Now they keep getting reminded that Kepa is useless too. Man. As if there wasn't enough wrong with Chelsea. Now they keep getting reminded that Kepa is useless too.

TheRefZB @ZbReformed Half the fanbase puts this kepa dud in dream 11s. Homo erotic fantasies fc . Nothing else explains it sorry Half the fanbase puts this kepa dud in dream 11s. Homo erotic fantasies fc . Nothing else explains it sorry 👍

hmmm @aqeyria Kepa watching that cross come in Kepa watching that cross come in https://t.co/k1uF0HTmvu

Nick H @NickH_Blues Remember when people were hyping up Kepa earlier in the season? Remember when people were hyping up Kepa earlier in the season? 😂

POOJA!!! @PoojaMedia 2-1



Kepa messed up again. 2-1 Kepa messed up again.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy You could put a prepubescent gerbil between the sticks and I reckon it would be more physically imposing than Kepa Arrizabalaga. You could put a prepubescent gerbil between the sticks and I reckon it would be more physically imposing than Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Engineer @Doyadeen What is this Kepa of a thing? Trash af! What is this Kepa of a thing? Trash af!

Chelsea's season keeps getting worse by the game

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Chelsea's misery under Graham Potter intensifies with each passing game. The Blues have now lost seven out of the 19 games they have played under Potter.

The West London-based side is 10th in the league table with 25 points on the board after 18 games.

Players like Kepa, Trevoh Chalobah, and Mason Mount have been below par this season. Potter will have to make a few bold calls if he is to save the team's campaign.

