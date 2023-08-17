“Messi did this 8x with Barcelona and nobody asked if it was ‘good or bad’” – Taylor Twellman blasts MLS critics after Lionel Messi impact

Former USMNT player Taylor Twellman blasted critics questioning the quality of the MLS following Lionel Messi's feats for Inter Miami on Twitter (X).

Inter Miami are currently bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings with just 18 points. Many believed they had no chance of winning the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi's arrival, however, on July 15 completely reversed the club's trajectory. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner set the competition ablaze by scoring nine goals and providing one assist in six appearances. His feats have helped the Herons make an impressive run to the Leagues Cup final.

Messi was also on target on August 15 as Inter Miami dispatched Philadelphia Union 4-1 to book a spot against Nashville in the final on August 19 at Geodis Park.

While many fans have been left impressed by the Argentine's impressive form, some took aim at the MLS, even questioning the level of defending in the league.

A fan tweeted the following yesterday (August 16):

"Seen so many people commenting on Messi. His goal record is great for @MLS ....It's bad for @MLS .......Messi is still the greatest...no he is isn't @MLS is just bad. Blah Blah Blah........ Either way this is what a healthy sports culture is about. differing opinions but key is."

Twellman replied to this tweet, defending the MLS (via GOAL):

"#Messi did this 8x with Barcelona (6 straight games to start a campaign with a goal) and nobody asked if it was “good or bad” for La Liga or Barcelona. He scored 7 goals in a World Cup against the best in the world, there was no line of demarcation. Just enjoy it! #MLS"

Interestingly enough, Lionel Messi scored 33 goals in 21 straight games during the 2012-13 La Liga season, a record that still stands today.

How good was Lionel Messi for Barcelona?

Taylor Twellman referenced Lionel Messi's goal-scoring records for Barcelona when the former recently defended the MLS. Let's take a look at how good the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was for the Blaugrana.

Messi plied his trade for Barcelona between 2004 and 2021, establishing himself as one of the greatest to have ever graced the sport. The 36-year-old scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 appearances, the most in the Blaugrana's history.

The Argentine icon also won 35 major trophies for the club, including two historical trebles. He also scored a record 91 goals during the 2012 calendar year, the most in European history.

Lionel Messi went on to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2021 due to the Blaugrana's financial issues. While he found moderate success in the French capital, it was nothing compared to the highs he reached with Barcelona.