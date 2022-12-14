"Messi is absurd man" - Soon-to-be Real Madrid attacker Endrick wowed by Argentina captain's performance against Croatia

Brazilian wonder kid Endrick, who is set to join La Liga giants Real Madrid soon, was left awestruck by Lionel Messi's performance against Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Messi was absolutely phenomenal against Croatia, registering one goal and one assist in the match.

He scored from the penalty spot in the 34th minute of the game after Julian Alvarez won the spot kick. Alvarez added a second with a spectacular run down the middle of the pitch in the 39th minute. La Albiceleste were up by a scoreline of 2-0 heading into the break.

Their dominance continued in the second half as well. Messi weaved his magic in the 69th minute of the game to provide the assist of the tournament as he left Gvardiol dumbfounded. Alvarez was waiting inside the box and made no mistake in tapping it home from close range.

Endrick, the Brazilian prodigy, was astounded by Messi's brilliance as he tweeted (the tweet has since been deleted):

"Messi is absurd man that."

Endrick @endrickii Messi e absurdo cara que isso Messi e absurdo cara que isso👽

Endrick is currently plying his trade for Brazilian Serie A side Palmeiras. However, a move to Los Blancos seems like a done deal for the youngster. According to Fabrizio Romano, he is set to arrive in the Spanish capital in 2024.

Argentina's win against Croatia brought down the curtains on Real Madrid legend Luka Modric's FIFA World Cup career

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

While it was a night for Lionel Messi and Argentina to remember, the win brought an end to Luka Modric's FIFA World Cup career. The Real Madrid maestro is already 37 and is unlikely to play at the next World Cup in four years' time.

Modric has played 19 games in his World Cup career, scoring two goals and providing one assist. The Real Madrid superstar also reached the final of the 2018 World Cup with Croatia.

Messi and La Albicelste, meanwhile, will play the winner of the France vs. Morocco game in the other semi-final. Messi has already scored five goals and provided three assists in the tournament. He looks on course to win the Golden Ball and is also leading the race for the Golden Boot at the moment.

