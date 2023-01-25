Tennis star Victoria Azarenka says she's a PSG fan and names Lionel Messi as her favorite player

Tennis star Victoria Azarenka has claimed that Lionel Messi is her favorite Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) player and her love for the club runs deep. She has caught the eye of many with her attire at the 2023 Australian Open, which is PSG's home shirt for the current season.

Azarenka recently reached the quarter-finals of the tournament. She has been a devoted PSG fan since 2012 when David Beckham joined the club. Her choice to wear their home shirt while competing shows her love for the Parisians.

Speaking in an interview, she explained the reason behind her decision to don the iconic home shirt:

"It's just a cool thing, between my son and me. I like it and he loves it, when he saw it he said to me: 'Mom, you are wearing the Paris jersey ! We have the same, we match, it's kind of our thing.'"

She further revealed how she introduced her son to the club, and how the duo adored Messi:

"It was I who introduced him to the club! He loves their jersey and all their gear. And he adores Messi too, of course, like me. Now that he is playing in Paris, it makes things easier. I have always supported PSG , but when Messi was at Barcelona , I had to follow them too. Now it's easier, I only have one club."

PSG superstar Lionel Messi's words ahead of FIFA World Cup win revealed

Argentina's FIFA World Cup hero, Messi, had some emotional final words before his nation ended their long wait for the trophy this winter. The South American legend had failed to win the most prestigious prize in football in his previous four attempts, but his fifth attempt proved to be the lucky one.

Gonzalo Montiel stepped up to take the penalty kick in the penalty shootout against France that sealed Argentina’s victory in the final. According to Sports Bible, before Montiel's penalty, the PSG ace looked up to the sky and said, “Puede ser hoy, abu." It translates to “It could be today, grandma."

At the age of 35, the diminutive genius achieved a feat that had been a dream of his - winning the World Cup. He was the best player in the tournament and he won the Golden Ball. His displays, which created seven goals and three assists, were the motivating force to give his grandma a worthy accolade.

