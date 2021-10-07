"Messi asked to leave and I was being sent away" - Luis Suarez opens up on Koeman's phone call and Barcelona exit

Luis Suarez learned that his Barcelona career was over on a phone call with Ronald Koeman ahead of the 2020-21 campaign. The Uruguayan striker has recalled the controversial phone conversation, taking a dig at the manager for the disrespectful treatment.

"The call from Koeman to tell me that [I wasn't in his plans] lasted 40 seconds, it's not the way to say goodbye to a legend," Suarez said on Gerard Romero's Twitch channel (via MARCA).

"First he told me that I wasn't in his plans and then he told me that if I didn't get my contract sorted out I was going to play against Villarreal. He lacked the personality to tell me clearly if he didn't want me or if it was really the club that didn't want me."

Luis Suarez also revealed that Lionel Messi asked to leave the club during the same period, adding that he spoke to the Argentine immediately after learning of his fate.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC August 2020: Koeman told Luis Suarez he was too old to perform at the top level.May 2021: Helps Atletico Madrid win their first La Liga title in seven years, finishing as their top scorer.October 2021: Scores a goal, gets an assist and defeats Barcelona. August 2020: Koeman told Luis Suarez he was too old to perform at the top level.May 2021: Helps Atletico Madrid win their first La Liga title in seven years, finishing as their top scorer.October 2021: Scores a goal, gets an assist and defeats Barcelona. https://t.co/m0Q6utmimC

"They were very difficult days because of everything I gave to the club," the Uruguayan continued.

"I spoke to Sofia [Suarez's wife] and Leo after the phone call. It was a complicated year due to everything. Messi asked to leave and I was being sent away. Both of our families had a very bad time."

How have Barcelona fared without Luis Suarez?

Luis Suarez put up a decent performance as Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 last time out

Barcelona offloaded Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid for a paltry €6 million during the summer of 2020. The striker was considered too old by the club, with claims that he could no longer perform at the top but he has managed to prove them wrong.

While the Catalan giants suffered throughout last season playing without a proper number nine, the Uruguayan was busy running riot with Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Luis Suarez led the Rojiblancos to the Spanish crown, bagging 21 goals and three assists in 31 appearances.

Barcelona are still suffering from playing without a proper number nine this season. Sergio Aguero, who was signed in the summer, is yet to represent the club due to injury. The Blaugrana are yet to record a goal in the Champions League this season, while their attack has scored just seven goals in La Liga so far.

