“Messi has the b***s they lack” - Argentine journalist launches scathing attack on PSG fans

TyC Sports journalist Gaston Recondo has gone on a rant after PSG fans attacked Lionel Messi. Recondo said that the club would never be as big as the Argentine star and that their fans lack cojones.

PSG fans protested outside the club office on Wednesday, demanding that Messi is not kept at the club next season. The move came hours after it was reported that the former Barcelona star had decided to leave the club.

The forward was handed a two-week suspension by PSG earlier this week after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. Recondo was not pleased with the events on Wednesday and went off on TyC Sports. He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"PSG will never be as big as Lionel Mèssi. What these egocentric and violent supporters did not expect was that our captain showed courage to never go and offer them the slightest show of affection after such an offense.

"Spending 10 months training and competing to be a champion and being offended in this way by a group of idiots does not appear in the book of permitted things for ultras. And Mèssi has the b***s that the majority lack."

He added:

"The sanction of the trip to Saudi Arabia is a pretext. It was a trap to tell him unofficially that he could leave to end up calling him during his fight to train. Of unspeakable cowardice to disguise this as professional misconduct. PSG may one day win the Champions League. What it can never be is to become a footballing great, like Lionel Andres Messi, who will be for the rest of his life."

PSG fans have been booing the Argentine since the club's exit from the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

Lionel Messi has multiple offers on the table

Lionel Messi will become a free agent in the summer after running down his contract at PSG. However, he will not be without a club for long, as he has three reported offers on his table.

Barcelona are leading the race right now and have confirmed talks with Messi. However, their financial situation is complicated, which means the Argentine's return is far from a foregone conclusion.

Saudi-Pro League club Al Hilal, meanwhile, are reported to be the next in line with a whopping €400 million annual offer. They are also ready to help the Argentine get another €100-200 million offer via sponsorships.

MLS side Inter Miami are also keeping tabs on the situation and are in talks with the player's father, Jorge. MLS league commissioner has already welcomed the move and added that they would help the club however they can.

Poll : 0 votes