“Messi is bigger than American football, not surprising” - Fans react to incredible social media metrics after Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win

Fans on Instagram have reacted to an incredible social media metric involving Lionel Messi and recent NFL champions the Philadelphia Eagles. The Inter Miami star was one of the famous personalities who attended Super Bowl 59.

The Eagles denied the Kansas City Chiefs from securing an unprecedented three-peat as they defeated them 40-22 at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, February 9.

According to an Instagram post by 433, the NFL's post on Messi arriving at the Super Bowl final garnered more likes than that of the Philadelphia Eagles winning the championship. The NFL's post on the Argentine icon reportedly has 735,000 likes, while that of the Eagles' victory has 610,000 likes.

Reacting to the post, a fan claimed that the Inter Miami star has more influence than American football.

"Messi is bigger than American Football, not surprising," they commented.

"And people say that this super plate or something is bigger than the world Cup," another fan chimed in.

Lionel Messi notably plays in America for Major Soccer League (MLS) side Inter Miami. The Argentine icon joined the Herons in 2023 as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

He has gone on to excel and dominate in the MLS, recording 34 goals and 18 assists in 39 games for Inter Miami. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner guided the David Beckham co-owned franchise to the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 Supporters' Shield. He also won the MLS MVP award for the 2024 campaign.

NFL Star referred to Lionel Messi as "the GOAT" ahead of Super Bowl 59

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently referred to Lionel Messi as football's greatest of all time (GOAT) ahead of his team's Super Bowl clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

When asked about the Argentine's presence at the Super Bowl, Mahomes said (via USA Today):

"He's the GOAT of his profession. To have someone like that at the game would be awesome. I get to showcase who I am and what talent that I have. I got to watch him when he played in Kansas City, I think it was last year... And he had two goals in that game. And you see the greatness, the greatness that he displays every single day. And so [he’s] someone else that I can look up to and try to get to his level someday."

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is gearing up for the 2025 MLS season with Inter Miami. The Herons will begin their season with a clash against New York City at Chase Stadium on February 22.

