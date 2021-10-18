“Messi does not deserve the Ballon d’Or” – Former Bayern Munich star backs surprise candidate in the race for the award

Lionel Messi shouldn't win the Ballon d'Or award this year, according to former Bayern Munich forward Sandro Wagner. He believes the Argentine doesn't deserve to go home with the accolade and tipped Juventus defender Georgio Chiellini to win it instead.

"Messi does not deserve the Ballon d'Or," the former Germany striker told DAZN.

"This year, it's very clear to me it's Chiellini," he added. "Behind comes Lewandowski. Messi, on the other hand, it's zero percent."

The race for this year's Ballon d'Or award is heating up at the moment, with the winner set to be announced on November 29. Lionel Messi is the favorite to claim the prestigious prize for the seventh time in his career following his incredible exploits with club and country.

The Argentine was the star of the show as he led his nation to the Copa America title in July. Leo made history by becoming the first player to finish with the highest number of goals, assists and be named the best player of the tournament.

The attacker also had a decent spell with Barcelona, for whom he bagged a whopping 38 goals and 14 assists across all competitions last season. Thanks to his impact, the Catalan giants ended the campaign with the Copa del Rey trophy.

Lionel Messi won the Copa America with Argentina this summer

Who are Lionel Messi's main rivals for the 2021 Ballon d'Or?

It promises to be an intense race for the Ballon d'Or award this year. While Lionel Messi remains the favorite to win, there are a couple of candidates who will surely give him a run for his money.

Perhaps the most obvious option is Jorginho, who has enjoyed fabulous spells with Chelsea and Italy so far. The midfielder won the Champions League with the Blues last season before leading Italy to Euro 2020 glory this summer. Jorginho also won the UEFA Super Cup upon returning to the season and was recently named UEFA Player of the Year.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski is also one of the top candidates for the Ballon d'Or, following his record of 48 goals and nine assists across all competitions last term. N'Golo Kante and Kevin Bruyne impressed in the Champions League last season and will be in the running. Cristiano Ronaldo's splendid year with Portugal and Juventus makes him a strong contender as well.

