“Messi doesn’t scare us” - France defender makes incredible claim ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina

France defender Theo Hernandez has stated that his side are not scared of facing Argentina ace Lionel Messi in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

France qualified for the summit clash following a 2-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday, December 14. The defending champions will next face Argentina and Messi on Sunday, December 18, for the ultimate glory.

Theo and Kolo Muani scored for Les Bleus against Morocco, who bowed out of the tournament despite their valiant effort.

France are now focused on facing La Albiceleste, led by Messi. The Paris Saint-Germain superstar scored once and assisted another as Argentina brushed aside Croatia 3-0 in the first semi-final on Tuesday, December 13.

The Argentine captain has already scored five goals and provided three assists at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While Messi has been dazzling in Qatar, France's Theo is not scared about the prospect of facing him. The French defender instead noted that Lionel Scaloni's entire team are well-balanced.

The Atletico Madrid defender told RAI:

“Messi doesn't scare us, we know Argentina have an incredible team. We need to recover well to be at our best on Sunday.”

France manager Didier Deschamps provides an update on Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano ahead of final clash against Lionel Messi and Argentina

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Adrien Rabiot and Dayot Upamecano missed the clash against Morocco due to illness. Both players could be key for France in their upcoming clash against Argentina.

Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps provided an update on the duo, saying:

“We’ve had a few cases of flu-like symptoms, In Doha, temperatures have fallen a little bit, you have air conditioning which is on all the time. We are trying to be careful so it doesn’t spread and players have made great efforts out on the pitch and obviously their immune systems suffer."

He added:

“Dayot Upamecano felt sick immediately after the (England) match – it happens when you make such an effort, your body is weakened and you are more prone to be infected by these viruses.

"We are taking all necessary precautions, we are trying to make sure it doesn’t spread but viruses are of course infectious and we have to take precautions against it. We separated him from others and Adrien as well."

Deschamps said Kingsley Coman was also one of the players feeling feverish, stating:

“Kingsley Coman was also feverish this afternoon. Adrien was sick, he was a little bit better this afternoon but he just wasn’t well enough so he stayed in the hotel, we have a four-day rest so he should be better and available for Sunday.”

The 2022 World Cup final will be played at the Lusail Stadium.

